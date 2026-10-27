Grab a free copy of Silver Pines on Nintendo Switch 2, as a Halloween treat

Enter our Silver Pines giveaway to be in with a chance of getting the game on Nintendo Switch 2.

silver pines giveaway - key art of the game with the Pocket Tactics 'win' logo over the top
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Silver Pines 
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What better way to celebrate Halloweek week than by entering our Silver Pines giveaway and being able to win a copy of the game for free? Then you can spend the spooky season playing it on Nintendo Switch 2.

It's a survival horror turned metroidvania by Wych Elm Games, and for their debut title, it's excellent. There are small-town vibes, puzzles to solve, truly nightmarish horrors at every turn, and even resource management - one of the scariest things of all.

In fact, you can read our Silver Pines review and see what our resident David Lynch expert, Sam, thinks about the game.

We're giving away one code for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Please note that the code is for the European region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information.

For a chance to win, enter here:

Pocket Tactics - Win a Silver Pines Nintendo Switch 2 code!

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The spooky season is in full swing, and we're all fans of horror games here at Pocket Tactics, so we can recommend some new indie horror games to play that are packed with Halloween-y vibes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.