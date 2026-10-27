Grab a free copy of Silver Pines on Nintendo Switch 2, as a Halloween treat

What better way to celebrate Halloweek week than by entering our Silver Pines giveaway and being able to win a copy of the game for free? Then you can spend the spooky season playing it on Nintendo Switch 2.

It's a survival horror turned metroidvania by Wych Elm Games, and for their debut title, it's excellent. There are small-town vibes, puzzles to solve, truly nightmarish horrors at every turn, and even resource management - one of the scariest things of all.

In fact, you can read our Silver Pines review and see what our resident David Lynch expert, Sam, thinks about the game.

We're giving away one code for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Please note that the code is for the European region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information.

For a chance to win, enter here:

Pocket Tactics - Win a Silver Pines Nintendo Switch 2 code!





The spooky season is in full swing, and we're all fans of horror games here at Pocket Tactics, so we can recommend some new indie horror games to play that are packed with Halloween-y vibes.