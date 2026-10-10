Silver Pines review - a Lynchian nightmare worth getting lost in

Our Verdict Silver Pines had me hooked from the first sip of coffee. It's a wicked mix of Resident Evil survival horror and David Lynch small-town weirdness that burrowed its way into my brain with ease. The bullet-sponge bosses are a blemish on an otherwise brilliant fever dream, but I'll be thinking about this one for a long time.

Rain beats against the café's metal roof like a boxer pounding a heavy bag. Beneath it, the wind refuses to let up. While the storm rages outside, I wait for the coffee to brew. In Silver Pines, sometimes a good cup of joe is enough to make everything feel okay, at least for a little while. Wych Elm Games' debut has been on my radar since its first trailer, but is it all vibes and no substance?

I can't stop thinking about it. Silver Pines hooks you from the opening moments, putting you in Red Walker's beige trench coat and rain-soaked shoes as a private investigator chasing the loosest leads. His employer, the mysterious Mr. Jackson, has sent him to the quaint logging town of Silver Pines. We're hunting for Eddie Velvet, a musician, and we're forced down a rabbit hole. I won't say more, but with little money or resources to fall back on, Red must rely on his wits and curiosity to get the job done.

Silver Pines takes the classic Metroidvania formula and gives it a survival-horror twist. Expect plenty of exploration, backtracking, and scavenging for clues, upgrades, and resources. Wych Elm Games gives you enough direction to get started, but the game's greatest strength is trusting you to solve its mysteries without holding your hand.

Beyond a few early tutorials, guidance is scarce. That might frustrate some players, as much of my time in Silver Pines involved retracing my steps through town to uncover a single missing detail. However, that process also makes its discoveries feel earned, provided you have the patience to stick with it. The same level of patience extends to the save system, which requires you to spend in-game currency at payphones. Holding out for that next safe haven is a reward in itself.

The structure complements the detective premise, too. Red isn't simply following a linear trail of clues; he's piecing together a mystery by revisiting places, connecting details, and learning more about the town as he goes. There's a particular satisfaction in finally understanding where to go after spending ages wondering what you've missed. The downside is that Silver Pines doesn't always distinguish between rewarding deduction and aimless wandering.

Puzzles aren't exactly enormous brain teasers, with clues often telegraphed in the environment. Despite their simplicity, solving them does scratch an itch. That can be unlocking a safe with valuables inside because I noted numbers on a painting in the room, or reading lore tidbits to pull out specific details. It makes sure every scrap of paper you collect is worth a glance.

Combat, though, can be unforgiving unless you opt for the more story-focused 'relaxed' difficulty. Silver Pines constantly encourages you to avoid fights when possible. Red Walker isn't a trained marksman or a killing machine; he's a thirty-something everyman who might have pulled a trigger twice in his life. You can find a serviceable selection of weapons, from handguns of different calibers to hunting rifles and shotguns, but carrying more firepower doesn't guarantee survival.

I found myself at odds with the aiming on the Nintendo Switch 2, where both Joy-Con sticks can control your aim, almost like a twin-stick shooter. It's an odd choice that takes some getting used to, especially if you want to keep using the left stick to line up headshots. Ammunition is scarce, so melee weapons quickly become your best friends when a fight is unavoidable. They won't last forever, though, so you'll need duct tape and repair kits to keep them working.

This is where Silver Pines really leans into its Resident Evil inspirations. Its inventory system feels almost lifted from Capcom's horror series, with moving items between slots playing a key role in managing your limited space. You can expand your carrying capacity with hip bags hidden in some unexpected places, giving you another reason to search every nook and cranny. The game rewards curiosity, but it's also easy to miss essential items. The torch is an early example.

Without the torch, certain areas become impossible to navigate properly. I even found myself trapped in one such area after running low on batteries, as the torch literally illuminates button prompts. I had to reload an earlier save to keep going. It's the sort of predicament that reinforces Silver Pines' emphasis on resource management, but it also highlights how easily its systems can become frustrating when they leave you without a viable way forward.

I feel like the new Switch game's insistence on boss fights massively undercuts it. These encounters are easily the weakest part of Silver Pines. The game doesn't feel built for these drawn-out confrontations, which come across as tedious time sinks rather than tense culminations of the horrors you've encountered along the way. The bosses offer little variety, either.

Most amount to variations on the same deformed, malnourished monstrosity, whether they emerge from the ceiling or use dingy sewer water to their advantage. Ultimately, they're bullet sponges that rarely ask you to think creatively about how to bring them down. For a game so concerned with conserving ammunition and making every encounter feel dangerous, these fights often undermine the very tension that makes its exploration so compelling.

This is especially disappointing because Silver Pines understands that horror doesn't need to be relentlessly confrontational to be effective. Its quieter moments, unsettling environments, and gradual revelations do far more to get under my skin. The boss encounters interrupt that rhythm without offering enough in return. You might get an item that offers a buff, but that's about it.

Still, these shortcomings haven't stopped me from recommending it. Silver Pines is the kind of game that burrows into your mind and draws you back to its strange little corner of the world. Its art direction is scintillating, shifting between the lush forests and cozy, Pacific Northwest-inspired Americana of its logging town and the off-kilter reality that threatens to unravel everything around it.

What impresses me most is how Silver Pines uses its cinematic influences to establish a mood rather than simply imitate its inspirations. It understands the power of an unanswered question, the discomfort of a familiar place turned strange, and the appeal of a mystery that refuses to reveal all its secrets at once.

The Twin Peaks comparisons are immediate, from the layout of the sheriff's department to the lush, Angelo Badalamenti-esque score that drifts through your ears. Shades of David Lynch's Lost Highway also linger, with its unsettling atmosphere and the sense that reality might be a little less stable than it first appears.

Yet Silver Pines might reserve its greatest admiration for Remedy Entertainment. You see it in the graphic novel-inspired presentation during conversations and feel it in the film-noir atmosphere that hangs over your travels. These influences work because they shape your relationship with Silver Pines itself. Lynch understood that the most unsettling places aren't necessarily strange from the outset.

They're familiar places where something feels just a little wrong, where the everyday and the inexplicable exist side by side. Silver Pines taps into that same unease, using the comfort of small-town Americana as a backdrop for something far more sinister. Its world invites you to settle in, then reminds you to look over your shoulder.

Silver Pines might occasionally stumble in combat, but its unsettling world, confident visual identity, and willingness to leave you searching for answers make it worth experiencing. This is much more than 2D Alan Wake. It's a great debut for Wych Elm Games, with a personality all its own, and one I won't forget anytime soon.