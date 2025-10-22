The Sims Mobile is shutting down, but does EA have plans for a replacement?

All good things must come to an end, and, unfortunately, that includes The Sims Mobile. I love The Sims, and as the franchise continues to elude the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, the mobile game is my only way to play it on the go (minus my PSP, anyway). But now, EA has announced that The Sims Mobile will shut down early next year, meaning you only have a few precious months left before it's time to say dag dag.

Games like The Sims helped to shape my childhood, and I can honestly say that I'm sad to see one of the best life sims on mobile close its doors, even if it's likely to pave the way for a new mobile game in its place. In the official blog post, EA explains that the latest update is to be the game's final one, and that "from January 20, 2026, at 1:59pm UTC, The Sims Mobile will no longer be accessible to play and will sunset."

Luckily, the last few months of its life are full of exciting content, ensuring that you can enjoy the game right down to the final minute. There are still 14 events to come to the free mobile game, including limited-time quests and treasure hunts, some of which are seasonal - you get to ignore your relatives on Christmas Day to check in on your mobile Sims one more time.

The new update launched on October 20, so it's already live for those of you who have access to the game. If you don't have it, I have some bad news: EA officially removed The Sims Mobile from storefronts on October 21. However, if you installed it years ago and want to give it one last hurrah, you can still redownload it.

Like many of the best mobile games, The Sims Mobile featured in-game purchases, and, unfortunately, if you already purchased in-game currency before October 20, you can't get a refund, so here's hoping there's something in the shop that you want to enjoy for a couple of months. However, as of January 6, 2026, all build mode and create a sim items will become available to everyone.

It's hard not to feel sad about The Sims Mobile coming to an end, but it's likely due to The Sims: Town Stories, the new mobile game that's coming to the franchise, though we know little about the game beyond it offering a similar experience to The Sims Mobile. Of course, we'll update you with any details as we get them.

The Sims: Town Stories isn't the new Sims game that I'm after, mind you. I'm desperate for The Sims 5, but that seems like a pipe dream at this point, with EA content to just see more and more DLC rolled out for The Sims 4 instead. Now that I can finally work for the Grim Reaper thanks to the Life and Death expansion, I feel no need to purchase any more packs.

Well, that's it. I've not felt this sad about the closing of a mobile game since The Simpsons: Tapped Out, another EA game, funnily enough. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go and cry like a Sim who's had enough while I look for new Switch games and Steam Deck games to occupy my time.