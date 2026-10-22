EA 'pauses' upcoming The Sims mobile game, pivoting back to PC

No one truly knows the future of The Sims. We've been playing The Sims 4 for 12 years now, and some sources say we'll get new titles soon, while others say we won't. Another development has now come in confirming that an upcoming title is now on pause, potentially forever.

You can see the official statement here, which says that EA is "prioritizing our efforts on 'Project Evergreen' for The Sims. [...] We're pausing development of 'Project Lotus'." Um, what?

Now - stay with me here; there are a few names to note. Project Rene is (or should we say was) a mobile-first Sims game, with a multiplayer focus. It had playtests and some pre-alpha footage that got mixed reactions from Simmers. Rene seems to have morphed into Project Lotus, as that's what's mentioned in the EA statement. There's no confirmation as to what each project is and/or was, so fans assume that they're one and the same, but with other names like The Sims: Town Stories, The Sims Labs: Life Together, and The Sims: City Life Game with Friends - who can be sure?

'Project Evergreen', meanwhile, is a name that has only just appeared, and it's likely to be the internal or new title for Project X, which in turn is likely to be The Sims 5 - or its equivalent. Basically, it's the next single-player game in the Sims franchise. Allegedly, it has a September 1, 2027 deadline, so we may see some actual news relatively soon.

Getting back to the game that's now on pause, it seems that EA has finally made the decision to pivot back to single-player and PC-first Sims content, which is what the vast majority of players want. From the leaks and early development footage shown of the mobile-based games, it didn't seem great, even including a complete rip-off of a Roblox game as part of it.

Whatever is going on likely stems from EA. We just saw the gaming giant shut down BioWare, makers of Mass Effect and earlier Baldur's Gate games, ending over 400 jobs just to save money. Imagine EA needing to save money. Wild. That's what's likely behind the more experimental Sims titles now being on pause - if they ever get put back on track.

In the meantime, we'll be here, playing the old and the best Sims games on Nintendo handhelds.