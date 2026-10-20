Skate Tree codes October 2026

Before you bail out for good, make sure you use these Skate Tree codes to get a stack of points. Who needs to risk their limbs dropping into the bowl when you can simply get them for free by using codes?

Head out into the inclines and master tricks of all kinds - grinds, ollies, flips, and some sick drop-ins - using themed boards for seasonal events in the game.

Here are all the new Skate Tree codes:

100KMEMBERS - 10k points

- 10k points 10KLIKES - 10k points

- 10k points SPOOKYSCARYBROKENCODES - 20k points

We keep up with all the best Roblox games and have guides packed with the latest Roblox codes to grant you free coins, boosts, and seasonal items in each game.

How do I redeem Skate Tree codes?

To redeem the above codes in Skate Tree, follow these steps:

Open up the game in Roblox

Click the menu icon in the top left of the screen

Then, click 'Redeem Code'

Copy and paste or type in a code one at a time

Hit redeem

Enjoy your free points!

Is there a Skate Tree Discord?

To talk tricks with other players, you can join an official Discord Server run by the developer, RNE Third Vault. Access it using this link. Codes go live here, along with information about any updates to the game and announcements.

What are Skate Tree codes?

As with most Roblox games, there are codes you can redeem to get free rewards. The codes for Skate Tree tend to expire quickly - you can see how quickly in the game's Discord - so be sure to check back here often and use them as soon as they appear. They give you a big stack of points, though, so you should use them.

Expired codes:

8000ACTIVE

2MILLIONVISITS

GOTTAGOFAST

6000ACTIVE

RNEDAY

3MILLIONVISITS

Those are all the Skate Tree codes right now; pop back later!