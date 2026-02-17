Before Skate Season 3 arrives, I want to know where the mobile version is

In July 2022, Full Circle's general manager, Dan McCulloch, commented on Skate's mobile potential in the first-ever episode of The Board Room. "We want crossplay and cross-progression on mobile. We're pretty early on mobile, but we want to get the controls and everything to feel great," McCulloch says, iterating the studio's so-called "no barriers" approach to playing. Yet, word remains silent on Skate Mobile. We're right around the corner from Season Three, so at this point, is it ever coming out?

Right now, you can hop into Skate on your handheld PC, PS5, Xbox, or desktop PC. Windows handhelds such as the ROG Ally handle the game just fine, but Steam Deck users are still on the sidelines due to the game's anti-cheat protocols. But something has shifted quietly under our noses, and that's the mention of a Skate Mobile port. Head over to the game's website? Not a single mention of it existing. Fine, I'll check Full Circle's official FAQ section. Bingo, one whole note of it, as the developer expresses that "mobile platforms (Android and iOS) [are] to follow later" down the line.

You won't find a brief reference to Skate Mobile on the game's storefront listings, though. But it has existed in some form, as playtests for the free mobile game date back to February 2024. Of those players breaking NDAs to talk about it, the word on the street is that the game's performance needs work on handsets. Since then, Full Circle hasn't talked about it. Digging into Skate's social media presence, the game's official X account last spoke about it on September 18, 2024.

"Skate will be seamlessly accessible across PC, console, and mobile," the post reads. But that claim is yet to manifest itself. However, it appears that EA isn't completely uninterested in it, as a mobile iteration dates back to 2020, with series alum and pro skater Jason Dill sharing word of it on The Nine Club podcast. Dill said at the time that "I got a call from the EA people about ten months ago […] this woman emailed me, and she said, basically, 'Hey Jason, we want to do a mobile version of Skate 3'."

Dill himself, though, isn't such a fan of the idea, expressing that he responded with the following: "Look, no big deal, no one wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3… make Skate f***ing 4 already!"

Last year, Skate launched in early access on September 16, 2025, and, as you probably know, the results were…mixed to say the least. In my own Skate preview at the time, after nearly 50 hours of gameplay, I note that "for every positive element Full Circle succeeds at, there's always something around the corner to drag it down. It pains me to say it, but there is a part of me that does feel somewhat disappointed in Skate."

Despite this, I still boot up the game a couple of times a week, but it does feel like a sunk-cost fallacy at this point. I'm not really launching it to play the tiresome, generic missions. You need to complete a ridiculous amount to progress the game's wafer-thin story quests, if you can call them that. I'm purely playing to get my fix of skating around, chasing that feeling that previous entries give me. Sometimes it gets there, but there's still a lot of work that the team needs to complete to get Skate up to scratch.

San Vansterdam still feels soulless, without a clear identity defining it. In-game adverts tease a nefarious villain in the form of M-Corp, but they don't actually exist physically on the map. No security guards like Skate 2, no railcaps preventing tickery, no threat to work around. Because Full Circle is eager to present the game's locale as a skater's heaven, it blocks any real challenge from presenting itself. Like most players, I find the game's artstyle to be inconsistent. It wants to strike a balance between realism and fun, but too many of the purchasable cosmetics lean on the wackier side.

Skate's form of a battle pass is just a slideshow of generic clothing options, the kind you'd unlock by default in other entries. Season Three is supposedly looking to change that, but we'll have to wait and see if it does. Still, with nearly three major updates deployed to the game, Skate Mobile is a mystery. I think there's massive potential for it succeed as an on-the-go experience. Diving in with my Backbone controller on the train for a brief session would serve me better than doomscrolling.

