Everyone has a seminal gaming series that shaped their formative years, and Skate is one of them for me. Countless hours of shredding up the streets of New San Vanelona and Port Caverton live on repeat in my consciousness. Like you, I'm eager to see what developer Full Circle is cooking up, and now, EA is giving us a fresh update on the game's launch.

Skate release date speculation

There isn't an official Skate release date right now, but EA confirms in a May 2025 earnings call that Skate is on track for a FY26 launch. Expecting to take in revenue as high as $8 billion, EA says that the "year-over-year net bookings growth in fiscal year 2026 is expected to be driven by the EA Sports portfolio, The Sims, and the launches of Battlefield and Skate." Alongside this projection, the publisher notes that it hopes to see "continued growth in live services," which Skate could play a pivotal part in.

Full Circle, a studio consisting of former EA Black Box talent and new faces to the series, is shifting the Skate franchise into a live-service format. The developer is planning to continuously evolve the game's map, tricks, soundtrack, and cosmetics, as well as provide new objectives to complete along the way. It's a swift change of direction from the traditional narrative formula set by the previous three games, and I'm wondering if it can pay off in the long run.

If you weren't sure, Fiscal Year 2026 runs from April 2025 to March 2026, aligning with Full Circle's previous plans to release Skate into early access across multiple platforms. In a social media post on the free mobile game's X account in September 2025, the developer clarifies that "we're incredibly stoked to announce that Skate will be launching in early access in 2025. We'll share more details on what to expect in the coming months."

How do I get into the Skate playtest?

To get into the Skate playtest, you need to sign up for access through the Skate Insider program. Full Circle selects players at random and welcomes them into the game in waves, depending on whether the playtest is active. Your participation also requires you to sign a non-disclosure agreement, so you won't be able to speak about your experience until the developer expresses otherwise.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.