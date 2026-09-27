SKI codes September 2026

SKI makes snowboarding look easy at first, but keeping your speed up without eating snow takes practice. This Roblox game challenges you to master the slopes, nail tricks, and race your friends to the bottom. Think SSX or the underrated sports gem, Steep. SKI codes give you some extra coins to spend on fresh cosmetics and other goodies to stand out on the mountain.

We've rounded up every active SKI code below, along with instructions on how to redeem them and where to find more. Whether you're perfecting your frontflips or just trying to beat your friends to the bottom, these rewards give you another reason to shred.

Here are all the new SKI codes:

alpha1 - one franklin skin, one franklin trail, and 1.5k coins (new!)

If you're looking for more sports experiences, check out our massive list of Roblox games to find your next obsession. You can also grab more freebies with our Roblox codes guide.

How do I redeem SKI codes?

SKI makes claiming your freebies straightforward, so you can get back to racing in no time. However, if you're not so sure, here's how to redeem SKI codes:

Launch SKI in Roblox and wait for your character to spawn

Tap on your character

Select the 'Codes' button on your screen

Enter an active code from our list

Redeem your rewards!

What are SKI codes?

SKI codes are gifts that the developer, Squid_Wordd, gives players. You can redeem them for coins and cosmetics, giving you more ways to customize your character and show off. The developers can release new codes during updates or special events, so keep checking our list for the latest rewards.

How can I get more SKI codes?

Aside from joining the SKI Discord below, you can also bookmark this page and check it whenever SKI receives a new patch. We'll keep our list updated with every confirmed code, so you won't need to dig through Discord messages to find your next batch of freebies.

Is there a SKI Discord server?

Yes, SKI has an official Discord server where you can keep up with the updates headed to the game. You can also find other players to chat with and challenge. If you want to join it, just tap this SKI Discord invitation here.

What is SKI in Roblox?

SKI is a Roblox skiing game developed by Squid_Wordd. It challenges you to race down snowy slopes, maintain your speed, pull off tricks, and compete against friends for the best times.

Why aren't my SKI codes working?

If your SKI codes aren't working, first check that you've entered them correctly. Copying and pasting a code directly from our active list helps you avoid spelling mistakes. If the code still doesn't work, it may have expired, or the developers may have temporarily disabled it. We'll move any expired codes into an expired section below when that happens.

That's everything you need to know about SKI codes. Get your freebies and don't forget to check back in soon for more rewards.