Skillful codes October 2024

Use our Roblox Skillful codes to upgrade your egoist in this Blue Lock-inspired soccer game. To compete in Blue Lock, you need an array of special weapons to use on the pitch and to get those, you need cash. That’s where we come in, so keep reading.

We’ve got tons of Roblox codes for you to use in all the best experiences on the platform. For example, take a look at our Dress to Impress codes, Rivals codes, Blade Ball codes, and Evade codes guides next. Alternatively, why not try out some of the other best football games on Switch and mobile?

Here are all the new Skillful codes:

release! – 30k cash (new!)

sorryfordelay! – 17.5k cash (new!)

thankyoufor500likes – 45k cash (new!)

thankyoufor1klikes – 30k cash (new!)

1kplayers!!! – 50k cash (new!)

How do I redeem Skillful codes?

To redeem Skillful codes, simply follow these steps:

Open Skillful in Roblox Tap on the Shop Copy and paste one of our codes into the box at the bottom Hit enter Enjoy your freebies

What are Skillful codes?

Skillful codes are gifts from the game’s developer, Slubberdegullion, to celebrate game milestones or apologize for issues. Codes reward you with cash which you can use to spin for better skills, weapons, and goal celebrations to show off your soccer skills.

That’s it for our Skillful codes guide. If you’re after more freebies across the best mobile games out there, check out our AFK Journey codes, Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes pages next.