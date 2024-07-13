During his keynote speech at SkyFest 2024, thatgamecompany CEO Jenova Chen announced the upcoming Sky: Children of the Light x Moomin collaboration, scheduled for this fall. The peaceful, social MMO recently wrapped up its crossover with Cinnamoroll, Sanrio’s cloud-themed dog mascot, and recent Sanrio fan rankings winner, and is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Tokyo, Chengdu, and in-game.

Sky: Children of the Light is known for its wholesome themes and non-toxic player base, so what better franchise to partner with than Tove Jansson’s Moomins. This isn’t the Moonins’ first videogame appearance, as Snufkin got his very own game for the Switch earlier this year, but it’s their first time in a mobile multiplayer game like Sky. The new collaboration season focuses specifically Ninny’s story, “The Invisible Child”, from 1962’s Tales of Moominvalley.

Sky’s new season celebrates the importance of authenticity and overcoming obstacles from your childhood, mirroring the inherent values of the Moomin series. Tove Jansson’s characters and stories have a way of connecting with readers of all ages and teaching them about the importance of family and friends, connecting with nature, and finding joy through the everyday, which this narrative-driven season aims to honor while also enriching the world of Sky.

During his keynote presentation, thatgamecompany CEO and Creative Director Jenova Chen said, “For a while, I thought this wasn’t going to happen, but through determination, we finally convinced [Moomin] to collaborate with us!”

When is the Sky: Children of the Light x Moomin crossover event?

The Moomins make the journey from Moominvalley to Aviary Village in fall of 2024. We’ll update this page as soon as we learn more about the specific dates and times, and you can follow Sky on X, Instagram, and Facebook, or join the official Discord community, to stay updated on the latest news from thatgamecompany.

That's everything we know so far about the Sky: Children of the Light x Moomin collaboration.