This month, SkyFest 2024 marks the five-year anniversary of Sky: Children of the Light, the whimsical social adventure game from the makers of indie phenomenon Journey. The event is the first-ever simultaneous in-person and in-game Sky Assembly event, the game’s official fan gathering event scheme.

Sky developer thatgamecompany has been organizing Sky Assemblies since 2022, but nothing as ambitious as what SkyFest 2024 plans to be. In fact, SkyFest is taking place in not one but two physical locations. Sky’s partner company NetEase is hosting one iteration in China, and thatgamecompany is running another in Shinjuku, Tokyo, which this Pocket Tactics writer is lucky enough to be attending. If you’ve read our Sky: Children of the Light review, you’ll know that we’re massive fans of this wholesome MMO.

SkyFest 2024 is set to immerse visitors in the world of Sky, with a huge range of exhibits like a recreation of the game’s hubworld, Aviary Village, showcases of Sky’s inception and art, and even a crafting corner. Plus, the main stage is hosting tons of informative talks on everything from the game’s audio to how to develop online games without toxicity. Voice actor and Sky Special Supporter Yuki Kaji, the voice of Haikyu!!’s Kenma Kozume and Tears of Themis’ Luke, is also making an appearance, hosting a special stage during the first day of festivities.

When is SkyFest 2024?

SkyFest 2024 takes place both in-game and in-person at Shinjuku Sumitomo Sankaku Hiroba in Tokyo, Japan, on July 13 – 14, 2024. If you can’t make it in person, check out the incredible line-up of exclusive online events and in-game streams from the venue on the official game website.

That’s the scoop on SkyFest 2024. Keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming coverage from the event, or follow us on Google News to stay up to date. While you’re here, check out our GDC 2020 interviews covering Sky: Children of the Light’s art and Sky: Children of the Light’s friends system.