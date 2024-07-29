‘Peaceful’ and ‘MMO’ aren’t generally two gaming terms that go together, like chalk and cheese, but Sky: Children of the Light blends the two ideals to create something truly amiable. But competition can still be healthy, especially in an already super wholesome game. So, with the arrival of the summer Olympics, Sky: Children of the Light is hosting its first Tournament of Triumph, beginning today and continuing until August 18th.

In a gaming world currently overrun with incredibly competitive and notoriously sweaty games, sometimes it’s nice to just kick back and relax. We’ve even got a full list of relaxing games that are great to play when you still want to get some gaming in but don’t have the spoons for FPS games or battle royales. Totally understandable, the overwhelm can hit all of us occasionally.

Sky: Children of the Light already offers a whimsical world of adventure with a beautiful art style and stunning locations, with an exhilarating mix of running, soaring, and leaping to reach your goal. But with the new Tournament of Triumph, you gain access to a special version of the Coliseum, available through the Meditation circle in Aviary Village. The Crab of Triumph is there to greet you and assign you to a team, and your contributions during the event will go toward your team’s victory.

Like other Sky events, the Tournament of Triumph offers event currency that is exchangeable for items that normally cost in-game currency. This is something relatively new to Sky: Children of the Light, but it adds another boon to playing the event. Not only do you get the thrill of competition, but you’re rewarded for it, too! You can bag yourself two medals in the event area every day, and then a total of 25 medals are available in the first ten days of the tournament. This resets for the last ten days, with another 25 medals up for grabs and an extra five medals available in the event area on the final day.

You can also earn one medal each time you complete a Tournament game, up to the total number of medals available in each ‘pool.’ The event items on offer are unlocked by speaking with the Crab of Triumph or purchasing them from the shop in the main menu. So, there’s plenty on offer, and the Tournament is the game’s way of introducing some friendly competition in team-based events, while still keeping up with the wholesome vibe of its cooperative nature.

On the final day of the event, the closing ceremony will take place over the course of a whole day. So fly yourself over to the celebrations on August 18th and see if your team has claimed a victory! If you’re after even more wholesome games, check out our Song of Nunu review. We also have a list of the best easy games to play if you just want to chill.