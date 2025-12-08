Sky Fighters codes December 2025

Any leg-up you can get against your opponents in a death game is welcome, and these Sky Fighters codes get you exactly that. Use spins to claim new powers to take down your fellow competitors, boost your luck, and even claim some revives to save you from the glass bridge and other terrifying challenges.

We check for new codes often for this Squid Game-inspired experience, so be sure to bookmark this page and send it to your friends to share the freebies.

Here are all the new Sky Fighters codes:

MEWANTCRATES - yen (new!)

- yen (new!) DUNGEONSOON - power rolls (new!)

- power rolls (new!) PITYUNLOCKED - power rolls (new!)

- power rolls (new!) WINTER - lucky rolls (new!)

- lucky rolls (new!) MEWANTREVIVE - one revive (new!)

- one revive (new!) 5KCORDMEMBERS - luck boost (new!)

- luck boost (new!) SUPERDELAY - yen (new!)

- yen (new!) COOLCAPES - power rolls (new!)

- power rolls (new!) JOINCOMMSERVER - three power rolls

What are Sky Fighters codes?

Sky Fighters codes are special passwords from the developer, Ironpulse Games, that get you boosts like extra yen, revives, and spins for new powers. There's no set release schedule for these codes, but they tend to coincide with game events, real-world holidays, and milestones for numbers of concurrent players, visits, and likes.

How do I redeem Sky Fighters codes?

Redeeming Sky Fighters codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

Open Sky Fighters in Roblox

Join the game's Roblox group

Complete the tutorial

Tap the codes button in the top right corner

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter

Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Sky Fighters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Sky Fighters Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to submit and view fan art, read updates, and make new friends.

How do I get more Sky Fighters codes?

The easiest way to get more Sky Fighters codes is to visit this guide regularly. We check for new codes frequently and make sure our list is always up to date.

Expired codes:

BEATDOWN

POLE

150MILMEMBERS

6KCCU

10MVISITS

YOUDESERVEITv2

3NEWEMOTESv2

AFKWORLDv2

PAYUPv2

RANKED

MOREPOWERS

DAILYREWARDSREFRESH

IDKWHATTOPUT

GETLUCKY

HALLOWEEN2025

5MVISITS

LUCKPLS

PLSINEEDEXTRALIFE

100KGROUPMEMBERS

1KSERVERMEMBERS

