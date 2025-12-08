Sky Fighters codes December 2025

Redeem these new Roblox Sky Fighters codes for free spins, yen, revives, and other boosts to help you survive the deadly games.

Sky Fighters codes: A competitor in a PT shirt
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 

December 22, 2025: We added eight new Sky Fighters codes to our list for power rolls, lucky rolls, yen, and more! We also removed some expired codes

Any leg-up you can get against your opponents in a death game is welcome, and these Sky Fighters codes get you exactly that. Use spins to claim new powers to take down your fellow competitors, boost your luck, and even claim some revives to save you from the glass bridge and other terrifying challenges.

We check for new codes often for this Squid Game-inspired experience, so be sure to bookmark this page and send it to your friends to share the freebies. That way, when you beat them in a match, you'll know it was down to your skills, rather than RNG or items.

Here are all the new Sky Fighters codes:

  • MEWANTCRATES - yen (new!)
  • DUNGEONSOON - power rolls (new!)
  • PITYUNLOCKED - power rolls (new!)
  • WINTER - lucky rolls (new!)
  • MEWANTREVIVE - one revive (new!)
  • 5KCORDMEMBERS - luck boost (new!)
  • SUPERDELAY - yen (new!)
  • COOLCAPES - power rolls (new!)
  • JOINCOMMSERVER - three power rolls

If you're looking for more freebies in the best Roblox games, check out our master list of Roblox codes next.

What are Sky Fighters codes?

Sky Fighters codes are special passwords from the developer, Ironpulse Games, that get you boosts like extra yen, revives, and spins for new powers. There's no set release schedule for these codes, but they tend to coincide with game events, real-world holidays, and milestones for numbers of concurrent players, visits, and likes.

Sky Fighters codes: A screenshot of the codes entry box with a mango arrow and a PT logo

How do I redeem Sky Fighters codes?

Redeeming Sky Fighters codes is fairly simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Sky Fighters in Roblox
  • Join the game's Roblox group
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Tap the codes button in the top right corner
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Enter
  • Enjoy your freebies

Is there a Sky Fighters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Sky Fighters Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to submit and view fan art, read updates, and make new friends.

Sky Fighters codes: A screenshot of the Discord invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I get more Sky Fighters codes?

The easiest way to get more Sky Fighters codes is to visit this guide regularly. We check for new codes frequently and make sure our list is always up to date, so bookmark this page and come back soon for more.

Expired codes:

  • BEATDOWN
  • POLE
  • 150MILMEMBERS
  • 6KCCU
  • 10MVISITS
  • YOUDESERVEITv2
  • 3NEWEMOTESv2
  • AFKWORLDv2
  • PAYUPv2
  • RANKED
  • MOREPOWERS
  • DAILYREWARDSREFRESH
  • IDKWHATTOPUT
  • GETLUCKY
  • HALLOWEEN2025
  • 5MVISITS
  • LUCKPLS
  • PLSINEEDEXTRALIFE
  • 100KGROUPMEMBERS
  • 1KSERVERMEMBERS

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Sky Fighters codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.