It looks like Mega Crit has its hopes set on bringing Slay the Spire 2 to the Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to the developer’s most recent Neowsletter dev post on Steam. The Game Awards trailer confirmed a 2025 release for the deckbuilding sequel, so there’s not long to wait now.

February’s Neowsletter was Mega Crit’s biggest dev update about Slay the Spire 2 yet, and it didn’t disappoint, especially for handheld gaming fans. The post opens with, “Did you hear the news that a Nintendo Switch 2 is coming?? Expect an email from us, Nintendo,” so it looks like this release is aiming for the new console. It’s not a huge surprise given Slay the Spire’s success on the original Switch, but it’s still awesome to hear at this stage in development.

In fact, despite its launch on PC in 2019, Slay the Spire has always seemed perfect for portable play. You can play the original on Switch, iOS, and Android, and it’s one of the top-played Steam Deck games available. It makes perfect sense for Slay the Spire 2 to also work incredibly well on smaller screens, which makes us even more excited to get our hands on it later this year.

As well as this hint at a handheld port, the February Neowsletter also introduced Slay the Spire 2’s new enchantments mechanic. These are new card modifiers that stay with you for the duration of your run, giving you a slight edge against opponents. We’ll also get to learn about “a handful of major experimental features” in a later dev blog, so stay tuned.

That’s everything we know so far about Slay the Spire 2 coming to the Switch 2. In the meantime, check out all the other cool announcements from The Game Awards 2024, or grab yourself a shiny new handheld with our guide to the best Steam Deck alternatives.

