With the dawn of indie games, the past decade has seen a rise in roguelikes like Slay the Spire. If you've sunk your teeth into games like Hades and the Binding of Isaac, you'll be no stranger to the delights of the genre. So, if you've not had a chance to play Slay the Spire, an exciting roguelike deck-building game, now is the time to start slaying because it's in the latest Humble Bundle.

Slay the Spire is arguably one of the best roguelike games out there, offering a clever twist on the genre with American indie developer, Mega Crit, fusing the traits of roguelikes with deckbuilding mechanics. It's so popular that there have been many games like Slay the Spire made since. The narrative is simple: get to the top of the tower. The twist is that each route is randomly generated, making replayability high as you never find yourself taking the same route twice. As you ascend the tower, you will encounter battles, boss fights, and shops.

Another aspect that makes Slay the Spire unique is the deckbuilding mechanics. You have the option to play as one of four champions. Each offering 75 unique cards with distinct play styles, as well as 75 neutral cards that any champion can use. Each floor you conquer grants the reward to modify your deck. You can add new cards, upgrade existing ones, or swap them out. The true challenge lies in creating a strong deck from the random hands you are given. You'll also come across relics which mix things up even more. This game certainly keeps you on your toes, making it important to think strategically.

If you fancy taking a trip up the spire, now is the time to do so. Why? Because the spire's the limit! But also, you can get it for a delicious price with the IGN Live Bundle. Money raised through this bundle goes to Child's Play, a charity devoted to working directly with hospitals worldwide to provide sick children with games. There are three tiers to this bundle. The idea is you pay the minimum; however, you can pay more should you wish.

You could get: Slay the Spire, Potion Craft, and Bloodroots for as little as $10/ £7.41

Or the above as well as Art of Rally, Old World, and Black Book for as little as $16/£11.86

Or treat yourself to the top tier! You get all the games previously mentioned AND Wartales and The Medium too for as little as £22/£16.32

You can take advantage of this deal up until Friday, 20th June 2025.

