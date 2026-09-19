Slayers 2 codes September 2026

One of the most anticipated sequels of all time is here, and with Slayers 2 codes, you'll be racing through all the juicy new quests at record speed. We know how important it is to be able to thrive and succeed in popular Roblox games, especially so you can keep up with your friends - and take them down if it comes to it.

Codes are good for spins, which you can use to reset your clan. Plus, you can get a skill point reset, allowing you to turn back the clock on your mistakes, and there's plenty of other currency and materials to redeem.

Here are all the new Slayers 2 codes:

EVILARTSPINS - 54 spins

- 54 spins SORRYFORSHUTDOWN - 39 spins

- 39 spins POINTSRESET - a skill point reset

- a skill point reset Release26 - 100 wen, 30 spins, and a refinement ore (must join the Ouw Productions community group) (expires 20 September)

Now you're all caught up with these codes, there are tons of other Roblox games that offer freebies, so check out our Roblox codes list.

How do I redeem my Slayers 2 codes?

It's pretty easy to redeem codes in this game. All you have to do is follow these instructions:

Launch Slayers 2 on Roblox

Before you press 'play', find the code box at the bottom of the screen

Put your code into the box and hit enter

Launch the game to enjoy your freebies

How do I get more Slayers 2 codes?

At the moment, it's hard to say when more codes will come out. There are two main ways to check - the first is by coming back to this page regularly, as we keep our lists fresh with all the latest and expired codes. Secondly, you can check the game's code section itself, as codes are often listed there, too.

Is there a Slayers 2 Discord server?

There is. Join it here to enter the official community for both Slayers 2 and its predecessor, Project Slayers. You'll find announcements of all kinds inside, including updates to the game, sneak peeks, and polls. Plus, you'll be able to ask the devs any burning questions you have and help shape the game for the better with your feedback.