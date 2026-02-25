Slime Evolution codes February 2026

Here we have all the new Slime Evolution codes (previously Slime Incremental) to get you as many rewards in the game as possible while you slay slimes left, right, and centre. There are plenty of levels to work through, including themed events for real-life happenings like Valentine's Day.

Though the slimes in the game have cute little smily faces, you're going to need to get rid of them to get coins and power yourself up.

Here are all the new Slime Evolution codes:

RELEASE - two rune luck potions and two rune speed potions (new!)

Eager for more Roblox games about slimes, or incremental improvements? Our list has some excellent experiences for you to try. You can also find all the new Roblox codes here for freebies in other titles.

How do I redeem Slime Evolution codes?

To make use of these codes, simply follow the steps below:

Open up Slime Evolution in Roblox

Click the store option

Then, click the codes tab

Type or paste a code in one at a time

Hit 'Go'

Enjoy your free rewards!

What are Slime Evolution codes?

Each code for Slime Evolution grants you free items to use in the game, such as rune potions. This can improve your performance and get you slaying slimes all the faster. We don't have a schedule for when codes come out yet, but we'll update with more as we find them.

How do I get more Slime Evolution codes?

To get more codes, we recommend you keep this page bookmarked to stay up to date! The developer of the game does release codes; in the game, it mentions following Entolecent and TheDCraft - however, TheDCraft hasn't posted on X since 2014, so we believe this may be an error. The actual devs are Entolecent and Dazzycoin.

Codes don't appear to go live on either account, though, so again - make sure you keep this page handy.