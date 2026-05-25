Slime Rancher is dropping into your pocket with iOS and Android launch

Ask any cozy gamer what their favorite farming game is, and Slime Rancher will certainly be up there. I've spent hours shepherding jiggly friends into their pens and exploring a map full of secrets, and I'm not the only one: the game spawned a sequel and a cult following because of its popularity. Now, it's coming to your mobile on May 26, 2026, complete with new UI, Cloud Saving functionality, and achievements. Get ready for your life on Far, Far Range.

In case you somehow missed the Slime Rancher craze, allow me to explain. It's your job, as Beatrix LeBeau, to wrangle the living slimes that you share an alien world with. It's a little bit FPS game, a little bit cozy game, and a little bit resource management game, which blends together excellently to create a challenging but mostly peaceful vibe. If it sounds stressful or too easy, there's good news in the form of Rush Mode or Casual Mode, which are included and allow you to experience the game at a difficulty that you'd prefer. Best of all, I found that its art style impresses and captivates, drawing you into a completely new world.

It's definitely time to pick it up, especially as it has a 10% discount on both the App Store and Google Play until June 2, making it only $7.99 instead of the usual $8.99. I don't expect to see any quality dropoff, either, as Slime Rancher mobile has been optimized and slightly redesigned for the latest and best gaming phones. Plus, if you play now, you'll be in time for the Slime Rancher movie, though it's been some time since we had any news on that.

The only snag here is that there's an issue with some of the iOS devices. It's unavailable to play on some phones and tablets, namely those Apple devices up to and including the iPhone XR, iPad Gen 9, and iPad Air Gen 3. This is due to a lack of RAM on those slightly older models. It might be time for a new phone, but don't forget that you can also pick up the game in a portable format on the Nintendo Switch and handheld PCs like the Steam Deck, so there's no need to stress about FOMO if you can't afford an upgrade.

Anyway, for those of us blessed with great phones, you might be interested to know that controllers are also supported. The iOS version also supports some of the best phone controllers, like options from GameSir. Meanwhile, the Android version is compatible with PS4, PS5, and Xbox controllers, in case you want to test out your console controller's chops wherever you go.

Naturally, as this is one of the best farm games, we have experience with it, including guides to help you. If you need some assistance getting started on your ranch, check out our tips for finding the Slime Rancher slimes. You can also get in touch with us on the Pocket Tactics Discord for pro-tips whenever you need.