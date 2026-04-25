Slime RNG codes April 2026

Use these Slime RNG codes to roll the rarest slimes in the land for your party, thanks to the luck boosts and special dice they offer. These slimes, although vaguely modelled after Slime Rancher's creatures, come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and you'll need to collect them all to fend off the endless stream of enemies.

We look for new Slime RNG codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Slime RNG codes:

time2Grind - one ultra luck boost and one big dice (new!)

craftAway - one ultra luck boost, one roll speed boost, and four apples

This isn't the only great Roblox game with freebies to claim, so head to our Roblox codes guide next for more.

How do I redeem Slime RNG codes?

Redeeming Slime RNG codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Slime RNG in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Slime RNG codes?

Slime RNG codes are strings of letters and numbers that you can use in-game to unlock free loot. This includes extra dice, luck boosts, and other useful items for growing your slime army. Codes appear alongside new game updates, so they're fairly frequent, but they expire quickly.

Is there a Slime RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is a Slime RNG Discord server. You can click here to join the Stouts Studio server to get the latest updates about the game, as well as the dev's other games.

How do I get more Slime RNG codes?

The best way to get more Slime RNG codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of hunting down these codes for you and checking whether they're still active. Half of Slime RNG's codes have usage limits, so you need to be super fast to claim them. If you want to go hunting for yourself, we recommend the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

THATSHUGE

RAWRRR

SUNOB

semils

SUPERL00T

Stonks

GOFAST

spin2WIN

Release!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Slime RNG codes.