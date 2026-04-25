Slime RNG codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Slime RNG codes for free luck boosts, dice, and apples to grow your horde.

Slime RNG codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a pizza shirt standing between two slimes - one is light blue and one is dark blue with orange antennae
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use these Slime RNG codes to roll the rarest slimes in the land for your party, thanks to the luck boosts and special dice they offer. These slimes, although vaguely modelled after Slime Rancher's creatures, come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and you'll need to collect them all to fend off the endless stream of enemies.

We look for new Slime RNG codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon for more freebies.

Here are all the new Slime RNG codes:

  • time2Grind - one ultra luck boost and one big dice (new!)
  • craftAway - one ultra luck boost, one roll speed boost, and four apples

This isn't the only great Roblox game with freebies to claim, so head to our Roblox codes guide next for more.

Slime RNG codes: A screenshot of the Slime RNG codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Slime RNG codes?

Redeeming Slime RNG codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Slime RNG in Roblox
  • Tap the Shop button
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Slime RNG codes?

Slime RNG codes are strings of letters and numbers that you can use in-game to unlock free loot. This includes extra dice, luck boosts, and other useful items for growing your slime army. Codes appear alongside new game updates, so they're fairly frequent, but they expire quickly.

Slime RNG codes: A screenshot of the Slime RNG Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Slime RNG Discord server?

Yes, there is a Slime RNG Discord server. You can click here to join the Stouts Studio server to get the latest updates about the game, as well as the dev's other games.

How do I get more Slime RNG codes?

The best way to get more Slime RNG codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of hunting down these codes for you and checking whether they're still active. Half of Slime RNG's codes have usage limits, so you need to be super fast to claim them. If you want to go hunting for yourself, we recommend the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

  • THATSHUGE
  • RAWRRR
  • SUNOB
  • semils
  • SUPERL00T
  • Stonks
  • GOFAST
  • spin2WIN
  • Release!

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Slime RNG codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.