Slime Seas codes April 2026

Slime Seas codes are essential for progressing quickly in this fast-paced anime RPG. Previously known as Slay a Slime, this game puts you in the shoes of your favorite protagonists, letting you slash slimes to grow your strength and take on progressively harder foes, and even other players.

We look for new Slime Seas codes frequently, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit us again soon for more free stuff.

Here are all the new Slime Seas codes

HUBISLAND - three race rerolls and one 30-minute superior gold potion (new!)

SLIMEPIECE - two race rerolls and one 30-minute superior EXP potion

FREEBOOSTS - 30 minutes of greater power and greater luck

1MILLIONVISITS - three fabled chest keys and 30 minutes of greater luck

For more Roblox codes from your favorite Roblox games, check out our massive master list!

How do I redeem Slime Seas codes?

Redeeming Slime Seas codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Slime Seas in Roblox

Tap the Shop button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box at the bottom

Hit Submit

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Slime Seas codes?

Slime Seas codes are special strings of letters and numbers that unlock in-game bonuses like race rerolls and stat boost potions to help you get stronger. They tend to coincide with content updates and game milestones, so keep your eyes peeled and encourage your friends to like and share the game for more.

Is there a Slime Seas Discord server?

Yes, there is a Slime Seas Discord server. You can join it by clicking here. It's a great place to meet other players, enter giveaways, and share your fan creations with the wider community.

How do I get more Slime Seas codes?

The best way to get more Slime Seas codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. With all the game's name changes, it can be hard to know where to look for codes, so we do all the hard work for you and put them in this guide as soon as they're active. If you want to go searching for yourself, you can check out the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.

Expired codes:

COMBATCHANGES

YAY5000

2500LIKES

DEEPFREEZEHOTFIX

1KLIKESWHOO

RELEASE

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Slime Seas codes.