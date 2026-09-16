Slop Tower Defense codes September 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Slop Tower Defense codes for free slopbux, gems, cash, and more to build up your forces.

Slop Tower Defense codes: A Roblox character in a red hat and PT shirt standing in a field
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Use our Slop Tower Defense codes for tons of free currency to recruit the strongest units and protect your base. Filled with recognizable brainrot characters like Tung Tung Sahur and other random internet figures, this tower defense game breaks away from the anime formula but is somehow just as complicated.

We look for new Slop Tower Defense codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back the next time you're low on gems.

Here are all the new Slop Tower Defense codes:

  • bear5 - free rewards (new!)
  • evil_kanye - free rewards (new!)
  • MINIUPDATE - free rewards (new!)
  • SORRYABOUTSLOPBUX - 25 slopbux
  • BABY_RICK - one Baby Rick
  • 1MVISITS! - 250 gems
  • DATA WIPE 3 - Isaac2
  • DATA WIPE 2 - 500 suns
  • DATA WIPE 1 - 500 sheckles
  • 3KSERVERMEMBERS - 200 gems
  • 3KCCU - 250 gems and 5k cash
  • SLOP - 900 cash

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, head to our master list of Roblox codes.

Slop Tower Defense codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Slop Tower Defense codes?

Redeeming Slop Tower Defense codes is a pretty simple process, but you need at least ten wins for any of them to work. Once you've achieved that, all you have to do is:

  • Launch Slop Tower Defense in Roblox
  • Tap the Setting cog
  • Scroll to the bottom
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Slop Tower Defense codes?

Slop Tower Defense codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward loyal players. These tend to coincide with content updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there isn't a set release schedule. Keep an eye on our page for the latest freebies.

Slop Tower Defense codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Slop Tower Defense Discord server?

Yes, there is a Slop Tower Defense Discord. You can join the server by clicking here to access all the latest game announcements, take part in polls, and participate in game nights with other players.

How do I get more Slop Tower Defense codes?

The easiest way to get more Slop Tower Defense codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a dedicated codes page, but sometimes rewards fall through the cracks. We're here to make sure you have a source of accurate codes and remove any that have expired.

If you’re looking for a Roblox or rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.