Slop Tower Defense codes September 2026

Use our Slop Tower Defense codes for tons of free currency to recruit the strongest units and protect your base. Filled with recognizable brainrot characters like Tung Tung Sahur and other random internet figures, this tower defense game breaks away from the anime formula but is somehow just as complicated.

We look for new Slop Tower Defense codes regularly, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back the next time you're low on gems.

Here are all the new Slop Tower Defense codes:

bear5 - free rewards (new!)

- free rewards (new!) evil_kanye - free rewards (new!)

- free rewards (new!) MINIUPDATE - free rewards (new!)

- free rewards (new!) SORRYABOUTSLOPBUX - 25 slopbux

- 25 slopbux BABY_RICK - one Baby Rick

- one Baby Rick 1MVISITS! - 250 gems

- 250 gems DATA WIPE 3 - Isaac2

- Isaac2 DATA WIPE 2 - 500 suns

- 500 suns DATA WIPE 1 - 500 sheckles

- 500 sheckles 3KSERVERMEMBERS - 200 gems

- 200 gems 3KCCU - 250 gems and 5k cash

- 250 gems and 5k cash SLOP - 900 cash

For even more freebies across the best Roblox games, head to our master list of Roblox codes.

How do I redeem Slop Tower Defense codes?

Redeeming Slop Tower Defense codes is a pretty simple process, but you need at least ten wins for any of them to work. Once you've achieved that, all you have to do is:

Launch Slop Tower Defense in Roblox

Tap the Setting cog

Scroll to the bottom

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Slop Tower Defense codes?

Slop Tower Defense codes are special passwords that the developer gives out to reward loyal players. These tend to coincide with content updates, social milestones, and bug fixes, but there isn't a set release schedule. Keep an eye on our page for the latest freebies.

Is there a Slop Tower Defense Discord server?

Yes, there is a Slop Tower Defense Discord. You can join the server by clicking here to access all the latest game announcements, take part in polls, and participate in game nights with other players.

How do I get more Slop Tower Defense codes?

The easiest way to get more Slop Tower Defense codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server does have a dedicated codes page, but sometimes rewards fall through the cracks. We're here to make sure you have a source of accurate codes and remove any that have expired.