Mobile contracts, even SIM-only plans with major providers, can be expensive subscriptions that lock you in for two years or, occasionally, even more. Suppose you own your mobile phone and want to avoid being chained to a corporation. Well, in that case, I recommend Smarty Mobile because right now its rates are the most affordable in the UK when compared to other providers.

If you already have an excellent gaming phone and don't want to be tied to a plan for years, Smarty Mobile is an intriguing (and preferable) solution. You've still got the industry standard of unlimited minutes and texts, but instead of being stuck with April price rises that would see even budget gaming phones becoming a costly device, you're free to cancel or change your plan at any time.

There are no annual price charges that providers from O2 to Vodafone have, and you'll only have one low cost per month, one that you can cancel if you feel like you don't require all of that data. Oh, speaking of data, you get 80GB, and considering I've never gone past 50GB, I think that's plenty. You could easily download both seasons of the Donkey Kong Country TV series in full and watch them on the go whenever you want. Don't check us on that, I haven't calculated.

That's just the start of the good news. Powered by the popular Three network, Smarty Mobile brings 99% coverage of 4G service to the UK, with 5G available depending on your local coverage, so you don't need to worry about losing connection when you're playing the best mobile games or scrolling through Instagram.

There are no speed limits, no credit checks (as you have to pay upfront), no sneaky fees, and up to 12GB roaming data when in the EU. As we said in our Smarty Mobile review, "For a contract that promises high-speed, reliable coverage at low prices, Smarty is worth considering."

If you've been looking for a SIM-only plan that will blow other providers out of the water, you can grab a Smarty Mobile 80GB Data plan for just £10 per month using this link. That's cheaper than many other providers, and the lowest price according to Carphone Warehouse for a similar plan. iD Mobile is the same price, but you're also locked into it for 12 months, so that's no good.

So, whether you're streaming music through to your best earbuds or hooking up the best mobile controller to play some competitive mobile games, Smarty Mobile's offer isn't one to miss. I'm actually kind of jealous that I'm locked into a three-year plan right now. I suppose I could always fake my death and create a new identity for myself so I can be free of it.