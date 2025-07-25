Leaked Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 benchmark test smashes Android performance record

For years now, Qualcomm has been one of the most prolific manufacturers of chips that have powered a bunch of Android smartphones, tablets, and more. When rumors of a new chip heat up, it gives us an indication of what upcoming phones could be capable of. That's true of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, set to launch in September this year. A new leak has allegedly revealed the speeds of what Qualcomm's latest CPU will be capable of, and it could pave the way for the most powerful Android devices yet.

According to user 'Digital Chat Station' on Chinese social media site Weibo, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip will be able to hit speeds of 4.6GHz, as well as an extra 4.74GHz just for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy phones in 2026. In addition, the graphics side of the chip, called the GPU, is alleged to be 1.2GHz, which, when tested in an AnTuTu benchmark for mobile chips, achieved a score of roughly 4 million.

That means, if the benchmark is true, it puts the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip way ahead of its predecessor's 3.1 million score. In simple terms, the 8 Elite 2 should offer a noticeable performance boost compared to the current flagship processor.

Currently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite powers a bunch of the best Android phones and the best gaming phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Fold 7, Flip 7, and many others. Indeed, playing the best Android games such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile isn't an issue here; you're already able to play these games at high settings. But it's the thought of what could land on the Android ecosystem.

Already, on your Apple devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16, you can run games like Death Stranding and Resident Evil 4, albeit at low graphical settings. However, it's possible that the suggested power of the 8 Elite 2 chip could encourage developers to port these games over to certain Android phones.

There are also the obvious advantages that the chip could bring to the best retro handhelds, such as Anbernic's RG Slide and the RG477M. Having upcoming devices that can run at speeds of up to 4.6GHz could bring huge benefits, with better frame rates, higher resolutions, and more. It's an alluring thought and only makes us excited for what 2026 could bring for the whole Android ecosystem.

As ever, it's worth pointing out that this is a supposed leak, and while Digital Chat Station is a pretty reliable source, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt until we get official details surrounding the new Qualcomm chip. While we wait for more information, take a look at our guides to the best handheld consoles and the best gaming tablets, as well as our Nintendo Switch 2 review if you're still thinking of buying one.