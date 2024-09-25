Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could make Androids up to 56% faster than Gen 3

Just yesterday we saw the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra post some exceptional Geekbench scores thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, but that benchmark focuses solely on CPU performance. Now, a new leak gives us a better idea of what to expect on the GPU side.

Weibo user The Undead (via GSMArena) says the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s Adreno 830 GPU can run GFXBench Aztec Ruins High at 125fps. Comparatively, the 8 Gen 3 is only capable of 96fps. The Undead also shared impressive 3DMark scores of 166fps for Wild Life offscreen and 44fps for Wild Life Extreme Unlimited. Put simply, the Snapdragon chip we expect to find in most of 2025’s best Android phones sounds like an absolute powerhouse.

If all these benchmark numbers have got your head in a spin, don’t worry. The key thing here is that Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip will be much better at running graphically intensive games, such as Honkai Star Rail, Diablo Immortal, and others. It’s around a 43-56% improvement on the 8 Gen 3 if the leaked numbers prove correct. This makes for some serious competition for the best gaming iPhones, including the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Qualcomm is holding an event in late October, which is when we’re expecting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 to launch. As always, flagship phones will be quick to follow. Rumors suggest that Xiaomi is up first with its 15 series, followed by the OnePlus 13. Early next year, we’ll see this chip inside the Galaxy S25 series phones, possibly running at higher clock speeds with “For Galaxy” branding.

If you love playing demanding games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile, this is all great news. Games will run at higher frame rates than ever before, and hopefully, they might be a little less taxing on the battery, but that might be wishful thinking. We’ll bring you all the latest news as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rolls out, but if you need a phone right now, why not check out our guide to the best gaming phones available in 2024?