Rebellion’s Sniper Elite franchise has undergone a fascinating evolution over the years. Entries like the superb Sniper Elite 5, and the recently released Sniper Elite: Resistance take all the right cues from stealth rivals like IO Interactive’s Hitman reboot, concocting a great sandbox to deal damage within. However, the latest installment sadly leaves Nintendo Switch players on the sidelines. Don’t worry, though, because you can snag this ace deal on an essential Sniper Elite game right now.

That game is Sniper Elite 4, which is easily an undeniable turning point for the series. With reworked enemy AI, larger maps, and an emphasis on realistic long-range skirmishes, a port of Sniper Elite 4 launched on the Nintendo Switch in November 2020. Thanks to a new deal on Amazon, you can save up to 26% on Sniper Elite 4, as the game is selling for $29.71/£23.95. Either way, that’s cheaper than the eShop listing for the action game, which currently lists it at $39.99 and £34.99 respectively.

Amazon’s listing is for the standard edition of Sniper Elite 4, but should you wish to purchase DLC like the Cold Winter or Night Fighter expansion packs, you can find them on the eShop. Alternatively, Sniper Elite 4’s season pass grants you access to every piece of content released for the shooter for $29.99.

In my experience with the game, Sniper Elite 4 is another glowing addition to Rebellion’s track record on the handheld. Just like Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Sniper Elite 4 runs at consistent 30fps, with minimal drops despite how hectic some gunfights can be. Of course, that’s if you prefer to go in loud and shoot up every bad guy with reckless abandon.

Sniper Elite 4 is an ideal way to stave off that Sniper Elite: Resistance FOMO, but we get it, you’re curious about whether it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch – or even the Nintendo Switch 2. While you can play Sniper Elite: Resistance on mobile with the help of Xbox Game Pass, or on one of the best handheld consoles like the Asus ROG Ally, Rebellion is yet to confirm whether it’ll get some Nintendo love.

We reckon that there’s a good chance it could appear on the Nintendo Switch 2, considering multiple entries have launched on the current iteration, including remasters of older titles like Sniper Elite V2.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.