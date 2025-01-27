Whether you’re using Xbox Cloud Streaming or a trusty handheld like the Asus ROG Ally, the time for excitement is now, as fresh Xbox Game Pass games are inbound. January may have been a slow month for us all, but developer Rebellion is stepping up to ensure that Sniper Elite: Resistance sends you into February with a bang. It isn’t the only adventure worth your time, either.

Now that most devices are an Xbox under Phil Spencer’s eyes, anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is in for a treat, beginning with Eternal Strands on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The debut title from Yellow Brick Games, this fantasy-laden action game is crafted by industry veterans who have worked on Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, and Mass Effect. Armed with an array of supernatural abilities, you’ll fight huge beasties and fiendish foes to protect the world around you from imminent destruction.

Also landing on the same day is Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, an excellent trap defense game I personally had the pleasure of seeing early at Gamescom last year. Best played with your pals, fortifying the arena, stocking up on weapons, and banding together to slay hordes of orcs is the bread and butter of Robot Entertainment’s shooter. Add in a splash of roguelike games, and there’s the formula for a good time.

The real highlight of the latest Xbox Game Pass drop is undoubtedly Sniper Elite: Resistance. Set alongside the events of Sniper Elite 5, Rebellion shifts the action to Harry Hawker, a supporting character seen in the last three entries. Battling within Vichy France, Rebellion claims Resistance is just as big as Sniper Elite 5, albeit with a few refinements to really nail the spectacle this time.

Sniper Elite: Resistance, like past installments, can be played entirely solo with a friend in co-op. Like most releases heading to Xbox Game Pass these days, you can use Xbox Cloud Streaming on your mobile and Steam Deck or download it on one of the best Steam Deck alternatives to start playing. The Sniper Elite: Resistance release time is 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, and 2:00 pm GMT.

Xbox Game Pass subscription holders can also look forward to heaps of other games, including but not limited to the following:

Agent Fall (January 28, 2025)

City Transport Sim (January 28, 2025)

Cuisineer (January 28, 2025)

Tales of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (January 28, 2025)

Wayfiner (January 28, 2025)

Stellar Docks (January 28, 2025)

Checkmate Survivors (January 29, 2025)

Shady Part of Me (January 29, 2025)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (January 31, 2025)

