The time to get back into the arena is dawning, as SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos returns more than 20 years later. Capcom and SNK is bringing the 2003 fighter back to life, but not without making some modern-day improvements of course. Not only is the game headed to Nintendo Switch, but you don’t need to wait long to play it at all following its initial reveal at EVO 2024.

Surprise! SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos releases on Monday, July 22, 2024. Yes, you can dive into the beloved fighting game gem in 24 hours from now at the time of writing. According to Capcom and SNK in a recent press statement, this iteration of SVC Chaos will be enhanced with “newly added rollback netcode and online lobbies (for up to nine players).” However, the thrill of the battle doesn’t just extend to normal exhibition matches.

Touted to bring the new Switch game inline with fighters of today, players will have the freedom to experiment with tournaments as they please. “Play tournaments your way by choosing from single elimination, double elimination, and round-robin formats. Rise up and throw down with players all over the world,” expresses the developer. Accompanied by a fresh hitbox viewer feature, you can get a comprehensive look at each fighter’s collision areas, just in case you’re not sure if that finishing blow really hit your enemy (we believe you).

Alongside these welcome quality-of-life features, an expansive gallery mode includes 89 pieces of artwork, collecting key art, character portraits, and more for you to admire. What has us excited, though, is the game’s muscle-clad roster of fighters that are ready to duke it out for sweet victory.

SNK Vs. Capcom SVC Chaos comes equipped with 36 fighters from the get-go, including the likes of the following:

Kyo Kusanagi

Terry Bogard

Mai Shiranui

Mars People

Athena

Ryu

Chun-Li

Demitri

Zero

Red Arremer

The roster is inline with the original amount of characters present in the 2003 version, although it remains to be seen whether it will include some newer additions in post-launch updates. While the game was received with a critically mixed reception back in 2003, largely due to technical faults, it has since cultivated a loyal following. It was even voted as one of the best SNK fighting games ever made by Complex in 2012. Can this revamped port take it further up the pantheons of fighter glory?

Maybe, and it could definitely become of the best Switch games to get your hands on right now. If you’re looking to refresh your karate prowess before picking it up, look no further. Dive into our selection of the finest Roblox games around, with action-packed arena fighters to claim plenty of freebies within. You can use our list of Element Battle codes, Anime Ultimate Battlegrounds codes, and Anime Fighting Simulator X codes to get started.