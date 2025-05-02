Love and Deepspace meets The Sims at a ski resort in this indie dating game

Snowkissed Romance is quite literally a love letter to shoujo and dating sims, with plenty of nods to classic Tokimeki-style gameplay and a whole host of new and exciting features to create the love life of your dreams. Your aunt's beautiful ski resort serves as the backdrop to your love story, with views of the sprawling Japanese mountains, quaint little cafes, and the age-old trope of choosing between three of your older brother's best friends. We've all been there.

You can download the demo on your Steam Deck right now, with the first three days of your three-week whirlwind vacation available to play for free. The game has a fully customizable main character, where you can choose your name, gender, zodiac sign, personality traits, and eye color. While some of the best Steam Deck games might feature massive open-worlds and gruelling battles, Snowkissed Romance is here to take the edge off, where you can kick back, relax, and flirt to your heart's content.

But this charming indie game needs your help, and is currently hosting a Kickstarter to raise development funds. Lovely Inc. is just a two-person squad, founded in 2020 by best friends – and otome game lovers – Kayla Michelle and Yana Raeven. Their tagline is 'fall in love your way', and that's exactly what they deliver with Snowkissed Romance.

While the main focus is, naturally, on your budding love life, you can also help out at your aunt's cocoa shop in a cafe mini-game to earn extra money for gifts and excursions with your beaus. There's also a pretty extensive stat builder, where you can choose whether to become more athletic, work on your charm and charisma, and manage your stress levels. Romancing three dashing suitors isn't for the faint of heart, after all.

However, Lovely Inc. knows what the people truly desire, and instead of having to choose between multiple love interests, if you play your cards right, you can actually date more than one guy at a time, provided you get on well enough. Snowkissed Romance is ambitious, with special events, multiple endings, and randomly generated elements like the weather to keep every playthrough unique.

We'd love to see this new otome game reach its full potential, so if you're feeling the love, consider donating a dollar or two to help Lovely Inc. release the game in full. Personally, we want to see just how many harems we can form.

