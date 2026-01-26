Solo Hunters codes January 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Solo Hunters codes for free gems, class rerolls, and stat resets to train your way to Jin-woo’s level in no time.

Solo Hunters codes: A Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing in the Overworld
Sick of grinding dungeons for levels? Our Solo Hunters codes are here to help, netting you tons of free gems, class rerolls, and stat resets to boost your questing abilities at lightning speed. The developers seem pretty generous, so there are plenty of boosts to get your hands on.

We scour the internet for new Solo Hunters codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and visit again soon to add even more freebies to your collection. Who knows when a code might include a rare piece of armor or a shiny new sword?

Here are all the new Solo Hunters codes:

  • LOVETOBRAZIL - 200 gems, one stat reset, and one class reroll (new!)
  • 35KCCUTHANKS33 - 200 gems (new!)
  • THANKSFORTHELIKESGUYS - one class reroll (new!)
  • WWWW - 200 gems (new!)
  • RELEASE - one class reroll (new!)
  • CLASSREROLL - one class reroll
  • RESETMYSTATS - one stat reset

Solo Hunters codes: A screenshot showing the position on the map where you can find the codes NPC, as well as the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the box and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Solo Hunters codes?

Redeeming Solo Hunters codes is a little harder than in other Roblox games, so follow these steps to figure it out.

  • Open Solo Hunters in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Open your map and head all the way south from the main hub
  • Find the red NPC and interact with them
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Solo Hunters codes?

Solo Hunters codes are handy passwords that you can use to further your progress in the game. These codes typically reward you with gems to summon powers, or class rerolls and stat resets, which usually cost Robux to purchase.

Solo Hunters codes: The Discord button from the game page pasted over blurred key art with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Solo Hunters Discord server?

Yes, there is a Solo Hunters Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read patch notes, look for a group, and report bugs.

How do I get more Solo Hunters codes?

The best way to get more Solo Hunters codes is to bookmark this guide and check back in often. The Solo Hunters developers tend to scatter codes across the internet, so we do the hard work of finding them for you. If you want to try your hand at code hunting, you can check in the game's Discord server, the game's description, or on the developer's Twitter/X page

