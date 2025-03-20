A Solo Leveling: Arise event is taking place to celebrate a truly mind-boggling amount of players, less than a year since the game came out. 60 million of us, and counting, are playing this anime-inspired mobile RPG and to celebrate such a monumental milestone, Netmarble is offering an exciting new in-game event with plenty of exclusive rewards up for grabs.

Of course, if you’re after freebies you can always check out the new Solo Leveling: Arise codes, but this event offers substantial goodies for doing absolutely nothing. We can’t complain about that. Everyone who logs into the game between March 19, 2025, and March 28, 2025, receives 1k Essence Stones for ten days in a row, equaling a massive 10k total. Plus, you don’t have to worry about booting the game up for ten consecutive days (although, with that many stones, it’d be rude not to) because the event runs until May 8, which means you can still earn the full amount of rewards even after the March 28 cut-off date.

So while we head back into Jinwoo’s world and summon our army of shadows, we’re safe in the knowledge that Netmarble is sorting us out with plenty of in-game currency to level up, hone our combat skills and unleash tactical combos with both skills and weapons. We’re intrigued to see what’s in store for the year anniversary, and with the success of the latest update and the Jeju Island Alliance Raid: Final Act, we’re positive that we’re in for a treat.

Considering that the webtoon that inspires the game has amassed over 14 billion views (yes, billions), we’re unsurprised that so many of us continue to enjoy Solo Leveling: Arise. You can stay up to date with Netmarble’s RPG on its official website, and make sure to keep an eye out for an anniversary celebration when the game hits its first birthday in May.

