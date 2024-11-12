How to get RIA points in Sol’s RNG

This Roblox game has plenty of awesome items waiting for you to claim, but you’ll need to know how to get Sol’s RNG RIA points first before you can lay your hands on them. Like most Roblox experiences in this genre, earning some of the game’s best items comes with a cost, and it can be tricky figuring out how to maximize your experience. Luckily, we’re here to help you discover the best way to get more RIA points and convert them into useful goodies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sol’s RNG RIA points.

How do I get more RIA points in Sol’s RNG?

You can get RIA points in Sol’s RNG by completing daily quests and eliminating bosses. As you begin to play more of this ace Roblox game, you should aim to tick off daily quests, which are a type of objective that refresh every 24 hours.

Daily Quests

Finishing all your daily quests snags you a nice total of 50 RIA points, but if you’re looking to acquire more, you can also try your hand at getting high-tier auras. Let’s talk more about those below.

Defeat bosses

Bosses in Sol’s RNG typically drop high-level auras, which you can then use to buy package items through the in-game shop. It’s possible that in-game events may include a better chance of adding auras to your inventory, so make sure to keep an eye out by checking this page for regular updates.

What are RIA points in Sol’s RNG?

RIA points in Sol’s RNG are a currency that you use to buy Innovator pack gamepasses. Once you have enough RIA points, you can add items to your inventory that others players likely won’t have. RIA points can be sparse in Sol’s RNG, but if you follow our recommendations above, you’ll be able to stack them up in no time.

How do I use RIA points in Sol’s RNG?

You use RIA points in Sol’s RNG to purchase Innovator gamepasses through the in-game shop. Innovator gampasses are package rewards that include a helpful batch of in-game items like heavenly potions, oblivion potions, transcendent potions, lucky potions, and or speed potions.

