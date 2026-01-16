Sega promises new experiences to celebrate Sonic's 35th anniversary, but I just want this one thing

35 years. That's how long the Blue Blur has been around. Well, almost, as it's Sonic's 35th anniversary in June 2026, but Sega is ready to get celebrations underway, wanting to give its prime mascot the recognition he deserves. I've been a Sonic fan since I got my Sega Genesis (Megadrive in the UK) as a toddler, so my expectations are through the roof.

Sega confirmed that there's a heap to look forward to throughout the year, promising community gatherings and meet-ups, new and exclusive retail partnerships, art exhibits, museum pop-ups, live concerts, and even a new narrative podcast that's sure to be a treat for lore fiends.

I went to see the Sonic Symphony concert in 2023, and it was nothing short of pure joy, seeing an orchestra play the classic tunes followed by a band taking to the stage to belt out some Crush 40, all while gameplay and cutscenes from the respective Sonic games played in the background. Yeah, I'm keen to go and see another live performance featuring my favorite hedgehogs.

Sonic has evolved a lot over the years, transcending video games into movies, TV shows, and comics, though I'd be lying if I said I don't enjoy joining him on an adventure the most. So, while I'm looking forward to all of the events and collaborations that Sega's promising throughout 2026, I can't help but long for a very specific remake.

Don't get me wrong, there are numerous Sonic games I'd love to see come to current platforms, and I really hope we see Sonic Frontiers 2 appear this year (it's one of my predictions for 2026), but I mostly just want a Sonic Unleashed remake. I miss the Werehog, and think with some extra polish that a remake typically offers, it'd be an absolute peak of a game - plus, I'll take any excuse to listen to Endless Possibility.

If I can't get the Werehog back, I'll settle for revisiting Sonic Heroes or Sonic and the Black Knight - you can't tell me that playing a remake of Black Knight on the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't appealing.

Along with the new trailer, which serves as a nice trip down memory lane, there's also a website for Sonic's 35th anniversary, so make sure you keep an eye on that throughout the year to learn about the events and collaboration Sega is cooking up.