"Speed, action, freedom": Takashi Iizuka on 35 years of Sonic and the future of the Blue Blur

Sonic the Hedgehog is officially 35, with his first game having been initially released in June 1991. 35 years. That's a long time, and a worthy reason to celebrate the Blue Blur. Sega's beloved mascot and videogame icon. While this serves as a reminder of my age and the vendetta that time clearly has against me, it also swells my heart - I've been a Sonic fan for as long as I can remember.

I'm not just talking about the Sonic games, though, of course, I own nearly all of them (Unleashed, Heroes, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Black Knight all hold a very special place in my heart). I'm also talking about the comics, movies, TV shows, Funko Pops, collectible figures, the whole nine yards. There's a very impressive Sonic collection in my house with some rarities that other collectors dream of having, and I'm a shameless Underground fanatic who longs to see that show make a comeback - did Sonic, Sonia, and Manic find their mother? Tell me, Sega.

With such a long history spanning many forms of media, it's no surprise that the Blue Blur remains an important figurehead in the realm of videogames. He's made a lasting impact in the world of music, too, with some absolute bangers belonging to his adventures - Unleashed's Endless Possibilities and Sonic Adventure 2's Live and Learn are among my favorites (and two of the most recognizable in general), though Sonic 06's His World is also up there, and is perhaps the best thing about that game. But, beyond those tracks, Sonic has some highly recognizable tunes from his early days; I still panic thinking I'm about to drown in pink water whenever I hear Chemical Plant.

It should be clear by now that I love Sonic, so having the chance to speak with Iizuka-san, the Chief Creative Officer of Sonic, a man who's worked on the chili-dog-loving hedgehog's adventures for 34 years, joining Sega in 1992, was a dream come true. I took the opportunity to ask him all about Sonic, from what his favorite projects are to what the future holds, and did the team foresee him becoming as huge as he is? There's plenty more to learn here, too, so join me, my fellow Sonic nerds, as we learn all we can from Iizuka-san.

Pocket Tactics: You have been working on the Sonic franchise for 34 years. What has it been like to see him grow and change over the years?

Iizuka-san: It has been an incredible journey. When I first began working on Sonic, we were focused on making entertaining games and finding new ways to express his speed and personality. At the time, I could not have imagined how many people around the world would eventually form such a strong connection with him.

Over the years, Sonic has grown beyond games and appeared in animation, comics, films, music, merchandise, and many other forms of entertainment. At the same time, the audience has grown with him. Fans who played Sonic as kids are now introducing the character to their own families.

After spending more than three decades with Sonic, he feels like a member of the family. I am very proud of everything he has achieved, but I am also excited because I believe there are still many new experiences ahead of us.

Thirty-four years is a long time, and there have been many Sonic games in that period. Is there one project in particular that you are especially proud of?

I would have to say Sonic Adventure 2 is a project I will always be especially proud of. Being able to work on that title as a game designer will always be special to me. It was also the game in which we introduced Shadow, who went on to become one of the most popular characters in the series. Seeing the story and characters from that game continue to resonate with fans, and later inspire elements of the third Sonic film, has been very rewarding.

Did you anticipate Sonic becoming one of the biggest icons in gaming history?

No, I do not think any of us could have predicted the scale of what Sonic would become. Of course, the original team wanted to create a character who could represent SEGA and compete on a global level. Sonic was designed to have a very clear silhouette, a strong personality, and a sense of speed that immediately distinguished him from other characters.

However, creating a successful video game character is one thing; seeing that character remain meaningful to people for over 30 years is something much greater. That has only been possible because each generation has discovered something it enjoys about Sonic.

The fans have also played an enormous role. Their passion has supported the series through both its successes and more difficult periods. Sonic belongs not only to those of us who created his adventures, but also to the community that has continued to believe in him.

Sonic fans are very passionate, often calling for remakes or remasters. I would personally love to see Black Knight, Unleashed, or Sonic Heroes make a comeback. Are there any games that you would like to revisit?

It always makes me happy to hear that fans still care so deeply about these games. Each title has its own audience, and we pay close attention when people tell us which experiences they would like to play again.

For me, the challenge is that remaking a game properly requires much more than improving its graphics. We would need to reconsider the controls, level design, technology, presentation, and many other elements, so the experience meets the expectations of players today. In some cases, that could require almost as much time and effort as developing an entirely new game.

Because of that, my personal focus is usually on how we can use our resources to give players a new Sonic experience. That does not mean we have forgotten the older titles. Their ideas and lessons remain an important part of how we think about and shape Sonic's future.

Following on from the last question, what is your favorite Sonic game?

It is difficult to choose only one, but Sonic Adventure 2 is probably the game that remains closest to me personally.

The development experience was very memorable, and the game introduced many ideas and characters that remain important to the series today. Shadow in particular became much more popular than we could have imagined when we created him.

I am also proud that the game offered different perspectives within the same story, allowing players to experience events through both the hero and dark sides. It helped us expand what a Sonic story and a Sonic game could be, while still preserving speed and action at its center.

Of course, my answer may be influenced by all the memories I have of the team and our time developing it in San Francisco.

In his 35 years, Sonic has tackled many genres: platformer, racing, RPG, puzzle, and more. Are there any that you would like to try in future games? A farming simulator could be fun, or perhaps an FPS starring Omega, while a Sonic Warriors game would be chaos in the best possible way.

Those are certainly some imaginative suggestions! One of Sonic's strengths is that his universe contains many characters with very different abilities and personalities. That gives us opportunities to explore various forms of play that would not necessarily work with Sonic alone.

However, when we consider another genre, we do not want simply to place Sonic characters into an existing type of game. We first ask what would make that experience feel uniquely like Sonic. Speed, action, freedom, and the characters' personalities all need to influence gameplay.

Projects such as racing games and our collaborations with independent developers allow us to experiment with different ideas and reach diverse audiences. I am always interested in experiences that can show fans an unexpected side of the Sonic universe, provided that the concept remains authentic to the characters.

I admit that imagining Omega as the star of his own action game is quite entertaining.

As a role-playing fiend, I have to ask: Do you think Sonic could get another RPG?

I also enjoy RPGs very much, and I have said before that I would like to create a Sonic RPG someday. The format offers many possibilities for exploring the world, characters, relationships, and stories in greater depth.

It is actually surprising that Sonic Team itself has not created a full Sonic RPG during all these years. Sonic has such a large cast now, and many of those characters have abilities that could work very well together in a party-based adventure.

At present, I cannot promise that such a project will happen or share any plans for one. However, it remains a genre that interests me personally, and I would certainly be happy to have the opportunity to explore what a modern Sonic RPG created by Sonic Team could be.

How hard is it to create something new while also catering to fans of the older games?

It is one of the biggest challenges we face with every Sonic project. The fan community includes people who love the original 2D games, the Adventure titles, the boost-style games, more recent experiences such as Sonic Frontiers, and many other parts of Sonic's history. Each group may have a different idea of what the essential Sonic experience should be.

We cannot make every game satisfy every preference equally. Instead, we try to understand what the central promise of each project is and deliver that experience at the highest possible quality.

At the same time, Sonic must continue moving forward. Sonic Frontiers, for example, challenged us to introduce a new style of open-zone gameplay. Other projects celebrate or reinterpret elements that fans already love.

The important thing is not to repeat the past without purpose. We want to respect Sonic's history while creating experiences that can become meaningful memories for a new generation.

The Sonic comics have a special place in the hearts of many fans. Is there a chance of adapting any of their stories into games?

The comics have introduced many exciting stories, characters, and ideas, and we are very grateful to the teams that continue to expand Sonic's world through that medium.

Games and comics tell stories in different ways, so adapting a complete comic storyline directly into a game would present some challenges. A story that works through panels and dialogue does not automatically produce the type of movement, interaction, and pacing that players expect from a Sonic game.

However, we are increasingly interested in making the different expressions of Sonic feel connected. Working with writers who understand the comics, including Ian Flynn on Sonic Frontiers, has helped us strengthen the characters and the continuity of the wider universe.

There have already been some big celebrations for Sonic this year. I wasted no time in getting Sonic in Concert tickets, and we know that there is more to come. Can you give us any hint about what we might be getting?

I am very happy to hear that you have tickets. Music has always been an important part of Sonic, so sharing it with fans through a live performance is a wonderful way to celebrate the anniversary.

We want the 35th anniversary to recognize every part of Sonic's history while also looking ahead. Throughout the year, fans will see Sonic through games, music, events, collaborations, merchandise, and other special projects.

Some announcements have already been made, while other surprises will need to remain secret for a little longer. I know that Sonic fans are extremely observant, so I must be careful not to provide any unintended clues!

What I can say is that this celebration is for the community that has supported Sonic for 35 years. We hope there will be something that appeals to fans from every era, and that everyone will continue following the official channels for what comes next.

Sonic is known for his excellent music, and that goes right back to the start. My personal favorite is Endless Possibility from Sonic Unleashed, while Sonic 2's Chemical Plant remains one of gaming's most recognizable tracks. What is it like to see Sonic's music remain influential after all this time?

Music has always been essential to Sonic's identity. Because Sonic moves so quickly, the music needs to communicate energy and emotion immediately. A great track not only accompanies the stage; it helps establish the rhythm of the player's entire experience.

The series has also been fortunate to work with many outstanding composers, musicians, vocalists, and bands. Each era has developed its own sound, from the memorable melodies of the Mega Drive games to rock songs, orchestral pieces, electronic music, and many other styles.

I think this variety is one reason Sonic's music has remained so influential. Fans often associate a particular song with a stage, character, or period of their lives. When we hear audiences react to those tracks during a concert, we can feel how deeply those memories are shared.

Also, Endless Possibility is an excellent choice.

There have been numerous collaborations between Sonic and other franchises, including DC and Pac-Man. Are there any dream partnerships that you would like to see in the future?

Collaborations are exciting because they allow us to show Sonic in a setting that fans may never have imagined. However, the strongest partnerships are not based only on the popularity of two brands. There needs to be a genuine creative connection and an idea that respects both sides.

With DC, for example, it was interesting to consider the similarities between familiar heroes and members of the Sonic cast. With PAC-MAN, we were able to bring together two characters with very long histories and explore that relationship through games.

There are many creators and franchises that I admire, but announcing a personal dream collaboration can sometimes create expectations that a project is already being discussed. For that reason, I should probably keep my answer secret.

I will say that I enjoy partnerships that surprise people while still making them think, "Of course, Sonic belongs there."

With each passing movie, we have seen more Sonic characters appear. With Amy and Metal Sonic set to feature in Sonic 4, is there another character you would like to see make a big-screen debut? I am rather fond of Big the Cat myself.

It has been very exciting to see more of the Sonic universe introduced through the films. Each character has a passionate fanbase, so I know that every new appearance carries a great deal of expectation.

There are many characters I would enjoy seeing on the big screen. However, selecting them is not simply a matter of popularity. The filmmakers need to consider the story, the relationships between the characters, and how each introduction helps the movie audience understand the expanding world.

As the creator of Shadow, it was especially meaningful for me to see his story become such an important part of the third film. In the future, I would be happy to see the movies continue exploring characters and ideas from throughout Sonic's history.

I can't thank Iizuka-san enough for his time. As someone who has loved Sonic since I was three years old, I can say this is nothing short of a highlight in my career. The affirmation that Endless Possibility is an "excellent choice" shall stay with me for a while. I hope all of my fellow Sonic fanatics have some of their dreams come true throughout the 35th anniversary celebrations.