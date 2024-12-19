It was as good as we were going to get back in 2002, but 22 years after its release, we think that Sonic Advance 2 deserves a remake on a fresher console. The general consensus with Sonic Advance 2 is that it’s just… Alright, which is surprising considering how well it did critically with solid eights and nines across the board upon first release. It certainly didn’t live up to the hype that Mania brought, but it equally isn’t as bad as our favorite speedy hedgehog’s first and last offering in the RPG genre with Chronicles.

But if Sonic Team remastered the divisive title with a fresh set of tricks on the Nintendo Switch 2, then it could stand to become one of the best redos in the franchise. Of course, those constantly running bosses, along with the special stages that most of us actually tended to avoid completely, might still leave a slightly bitter taste in our mouths. But that’s exactly why it deserves a remaster.

It still has a dedicated fanbase, we all still love the soundtrack, and Sky Canyon’s disastrous level design aside, it could really flourish after a few decades of stewing in the pit of nostalgia. Sonic Advance 2 rewarded us whenever we thought outside the box, with the final boss becoming almost easy when you utilized Tails properly. It was earnestly innovative, and maybe we just weren’t quite prepared for it from a Sonic game back in 2002.

But nowadays, a Sonic Advance 2 remake could stand to become even more fun than the original. Sadly, the Creative Chief for Sonic, Takashi Iizuka, discussed the possibility with VGC at Gamescom this year and confirmed that there are “currently no plans for the Sonic Advance series to be remade or remastered, but we don’t know what the future holds.”

But as ironclad as the claim is, Iizuka went on to say that “if we have the chance, if there’s an opportunity for the Advance series to also get that [remaster] treatment, or whatever circumstances may pop up, we’d love to do it.” So, with the imminent arrival of the Switch 2, we’re still going to hold out hope that we’ll be able to run full speed through every level sometime in the future.

