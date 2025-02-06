Sonic Blitz. Two words that have fans of the Blue Blur speculating, and I’m one of those fans – what is it? Sonic is one of the biggest franchises in videogame history, with a history spanning 33 years. During that time, there have been many games that feature him across various platforms and genres. If you ask me, there are two key possibilities for Sonic Blitz.

While we already have a new Sonic game coming to mobile soon with Sonic Rumble, I can’t help but speculate that this new trademark is for another new mobile game – Sonic Blitz certainly feels like a small screen name. Perhaps it’s a match-three puzzle game or a game like Candy Crush. That feels like a solid theory, but that isn’t my favorite one.

Do you know what else ‘blitz’ makes me think of? Fighting. Is it possible that Sega intends to release a Sonic fighting game? I certainly hope so. There are more than enough Sonic characters to choose from, each with unique gimmicks and styles that would transition well into a fighter. Sonic, Shadow, Cream, Rouge, Tails, Knuckles, Vector, and Big the Cat are just a few examples of characters that could make the roster.

Hey, if we’re being really optimistic about this, Sonic Blitz might be Sega’s answer to Marvel Rivals as, once again, the cast have their own abilities that would lend themselves to a team-based hero game. If that’s the case, please release it on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the current console. I can’t say I want to miss out on that.

Only time will tell what we can expect from Sonic Blitz, but I’m intrigued. Even if it does turn out to just be a mobile puzzle game, I’ll just be thankful that my favorite hedgehog continues to get new games while my beloved shorts-wearing marsupial continues to be like a tumbleweed in the desert. Crash Bandicoot games are good, you know, Phil.