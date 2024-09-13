We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Sonic Dream Team just got a powerful new update

The new Sonic Dream Team powers are great, but being able to get your favorite Sonic songs through Tails challenges is the best addition.

Sonic Dream Team powers: Knuckles running over a black and white floor with ramps behind him
Sonic Dream Team 

Sonic Dream Team powers are finally a thing thanks to the latest update introducing 16 new abilities that you can swap and change to suit your playstyle. These look to be a bit of a game changer, with powers such as stomp, super glide, and wall boost helping you traverse the various stages. However, it’s not quite as simple as ‘hey presto, here they are.’

Instead, you need to complete some challenges that the Sonic games are known for. More specifically, you need to finish some of Tails’ challenges to unlock the new powers, but it’s worth the effort. Sonic Dream Team continues to cement its place among the best Apple Arcade games with this update, as not only can you grab 16 new abilities, but you can get even more out of the aforementioned Tails challenges.

They now refresh every day and have even more rewards for you to enjoy. Better still, there are new score attack levels for you to sink your teeth into, tasking you with smashing through targets, fighting enemies, and evading enemies. You can also chain your attacks together to create a combo streak to boost your score. There are even leaderboards to take part in, showing the world how well you’re performing in one of the best mobile platformers.

If you want to flex your skills even further, challenge missions boast rankings, so let’s see if you have what it takes to get that coveted S rank on each one. Finally, you can now unlock some famous Sonic songs via Tails’ challenges. Personally, I’m a fan of Endless Possibility, His World, and, of course, the iconic Live and Learn.

YouTube Thumbnail

Sonic Dream Team’s powers update couldn’t have come at a better time, with the new Sonic game just around the corner. This is a great way to get into the zone with some of the best Sonic characters.

