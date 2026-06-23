Sega finally unveils its worst-kept secret, Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition is out today

Here we go again.

Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition release: Sonic the Hedgehog stands on a cliff edge and looks towards the viewer
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Sonic Frontiers 
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The rumors surrounding Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition are quite old at this point. However, Nintendo Switch 2 copies of the game popped up in the wild over the past week, leading all of us Sonic fans to speculate that the formal announcement must be imminent. Well, during the Sonic 35th anniversary livestream, Sega finally confirmed the game's existence. Better still, you can play it today.

Sonic Frontiers was first released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, alongside PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Breaking new ground for Sonic games, Frontiers featured an open-world design, allowing you to rush around the abandoned Starfall Islands, as you once again try to put a stop to one of Robotnik's pesky schemes.

There are some epic boss fights with beasts known as Titans, and a genuinely interesting narrative that I enjoy. While Sonic Frontiers isn't a masterpiece, it laid the groundwork for what we'll likely see in the future, and I expect the next Sonic game will be fantastic as the team builds upon the foundation.

As a Definitive Edition, the game comes with the expansions, giving you all of the content Sega released for Sonic Frontiers, meaning you get to play as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, too, each of which has their own skill trees.

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While I'm keen to play Sonic Frontiers all over again on Nintendo Switch 2, I can't deny wanting to see a new Sonic game soon - what's next for the Blue Blur? Can I get that Sonic Heroes or Sonic Unleashed remake soon? Time will tell.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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