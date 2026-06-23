Sega finally unveils its worst-kept secret, Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition is out today

The rumors surrounding Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition are quite old at this point. However, Nintendo Switch 2 copies of the game popped up in the wild over the past week, leading all of us Sonic fans to speculate that the formal announcement must be imminent. Well, during the Sonic 35th anniversary livestream, Sega finally confirmed the game's existence. Better still, you can play it today.

Sonic Frontiers was first released in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, alongside PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Breaking new ground for Sonic games, Frontiers featured an open-world design, allowing you to rush around the abandoned Starfall Islands, as you once again try to put a stop to one of Robotnik's pesky schemes.

There are some epic boss fights with beasts known as Titans, and a genuinely interesting narrative that I enjoy. While Sonic Frontiers isn't a masterpiece, it laid the groundwork for what we'll likely see in the future, and I expect the next Sonic game will be fantastic as the team builds upon the foundation.

As a Definitive Edition, the game comes with the expansions, giving you all of the content Sega released for Sonic Frontiers, meaning you get to play as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, too, each of which has their own skill trees.

While I'm keen to play Sonic Frontiers all over again on Nintendo Switch 2, I can't deny wanting to see a new Sonic game soon - what's next for the Blue Blur? Can I get that Sonic Heroes or Sonic Unleashed remake soon? Time will tell.