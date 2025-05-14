Arguably, there's never been a better time to be a Sonic fan. The trio of Sonic the Hedgehog movies are great fun for young and old fans alike, while the recent release of Sonic x Shadow Generations was surprisingly great. However, you may have missed 2022's Sonic Frontiers, and if you did, this brilliant Steam Deck game is now at its lowest price ever.

Why wait for a new Sonic game if you've missed out on one of the most inventive and bold attempts to recreate the platformer series' formula? Combining the speedy nature of Sega's mascot with the Legend of Zelda series' recent Switch games – Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, to be exact – Sonic Frontiers is nothing short of a great time, even if you've yet to play any Sonic games.

Stranded on an ancient island and surrounded by unusual creatures, Sonic Frontiers takes our favorite hedgehog on a strange open-zone adventure, which runs extremely well on Valve's handheld console. As you explore this new environment and attempt to find the missing Chaos emeralds, you'll learn new skills to make Sonic more powerful, as well as being able to run across the islands more smoothly.

It's a great Steam Deck game, whether you want to rush through the entire story or play it in short bursts. The gameplay is certainly more action-packed than your typical Sonic adventure, with lengthier fights requiring more dodging and hitting back than ever before, but it complements the formula perfectly.

While it was done on the Nintendo Switch as opposed to Valve's console or many of the Steam Deck alternatives, our Sonic Frontiers review says that "it's a red-and-white sneaker in the right direction, with Sonic closer to his competitors in terms of quality than he has been in a long time."

If you're keen to try a new Sonic game, you can grab Sonic Frontiers for just $17.99 / £14.99 at Humble Bundle. That's a huge 70% off the game, and it's certainly worth trying out, whether you're a diehard fan of previous games in the franchise or if you're looking for a unique open-world to enjoy.

Before playing your copy of Sonic Frontiers, make sure to grab one of our favorite Steam Deck docks to play it on a bigger screen. However, if you're looking for an experience that's more adrenaline-inducing, we've curated a list of must-play action games that are a must-play on any handheld.