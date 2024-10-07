When any new console like the Nintendo Switch 2 prepares to hit the market, there’s always the worry that our hardware will get pushed aside. Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka isn’t about to leave anybody for the sake of a performance boost, though. Speaking on the future of Sonic games, Iizuka is hoping to bring players across all platforms together.

In a recent interview with IGN, the Sonic Team legend is aware that many players are still playing plenty of the best Sonic games on the PlayStation 4, and other titles on the Switch. Iizuka expresses that his goal is to get “as many people as possible to play [Sonic games],” which means abandoning last-generation consoles isn’t on the cards.

Although the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to be revealed in the next “twelve months,” Iizuka clarifies that “[as we’re] coming out with those [new] consoles, we feel that we can make newer Sonic games that can express the speed of Sonic and with much better gaming UI as well. However, we want to support the lower spec constants as well.” Additionally, the Sonic Team head says that “we feel that it is important to support the lower spec consoles and let many of the users keep playing Sonic.”

If you’re still trucking along on older hardware, this is a positive sign for sure and means you won’t need to fork out for a brand-new console just yet. Although, recent rumors claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 might be cheaper than both the Xbox Series X and PS5. Surely not? Either way, there’s fresh Sonic content on the horizon. Players won’t have to wait too long for a new Sonic game, although it’ll have an edgier twist – and we’re all here for it.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is a remaster of 2011s Sonic Generations, merging both 2D and 3D levels together into a retro-tastic experience for newcomers and hardcore fans alike. Shadow’s role in the remaster adds new levels to experience, too. More importantly, Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the character from the upcoming Sonic movie. So, yeah, we’re thinking he’s back.

Conversely, the last major Sonic title, Sonic Superstars, was released last year for the Nintendo Switch alongside the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Maybe those claims of some major hardware boosts for the Nintendo Switch 2 will make it possible for Iizuka to bring his “dream” Sonic game to life. We certainly hope so.