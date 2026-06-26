I love Sonic, but Sega's new Modern and Classic collections feel pointless

Sonic is officially 35 years old, and to mark the occasion, Sega hosted an anniversary livestream that doubled as a charity event - there's nothing about that I don't like. It's a big party with a worthy cause. Mind you, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't expecting at least a couple of exciting announcements. While I'm pleased to see Sega finally unveil Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition, it was the worst-kept secret, and I think the two new Sonic Modern and Classic collections for Switch are more than a little lackluster.

In case you don't know what I'm talking about, later this year, Sega is releasing both Modern and Classic collections of Sonic games for the Nintendo Switch. Sounds good, right? Well, considering all six games, three per pack, are already available on the console, I don't think these are worth picking up unless you're a new fan who's yet to play them.

In the Classic collection, you get Sonic Origins, Sonic Superstars, and Sonic Mania, while in the Modern collection, you have Sonic Forces, Sonic Frontiers, and Sonic Colors Ultimate. While those are fine choices on the surface, I have a serious bone to pick with the Modern option - there are many other Sonic games that fans would love to play on Nintendo Switch, so why on Earth are we getting things that we already have on the console?

Granted, there are certainly a couple of modern adventures with the Blue Blur that I'd love to see remakes of, but that doesn't mean I'm not open to straight-up ports of them on the Nintendo Switch. I don't know about you, but I long to play Unleashed and Heroes once more (yes, these are the main remakes I want), and, as you can't play them on Nintendo's current family of consoles, putting them in a Modern collection along with something like Sonic and The Black Knight would be great.

Okay, I acknowledge that I'm in the minority when it comes to Black Knight, but I think I'm in even more of a minority with what I'm about to say - Sonic 06 should also be part of a Modern collection. Now, now, put those rolled-up newspapers away. Putting this game in a collection affords Team Sonic the opportunity to right its wrongs. I'm not here to say it's a good game; it isn't, but it could be.

Then there are the Sonic Adventure games, with the second one continuing to be a fan-favorite - Live and Learn often blasts out in my house. I'd love to replay these games on a modern console. Other than the fact that you can already get each game on Nintendo Switch, I don't have too many complaints about the Classic collection, at least not to the same degree I do about the Modern one.

However, there's actually an entirely different collection of Sonic games that I'd like to see, and that's racing. Yes, Crossworlds is a good time, but I'm talking about revisiting those older Blue Blur racers, like Sonic R - can you feel the sunshine? Why yes, I can right now, and I wish for it to go away, but that's not the point. Sega could bundle it with the Rivals and Riders games, the latter of which is excellent in my humble opinion. Again, none of these are available on Switch, meaning Sonic fans would get something new on the platform, rather than a collection of games they likely already have.

Beyond the Modern and Classic collections, Sega finally unveiled its worst-kept secret during the livestream: Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch 2, which I very much look forward to playing, having enjoyed the 2022 game on my PS5. However, I have to admit to being a little disappointed at no mention of a brand-new Sonic game - surely, there has to be one on the way beyond collections of existing games?

What do you think? Are you happy with these new collections, or do you agree with me that there were other options? Let me know on the Pocket Tactics Discord server; perhaps we can all jointly beg for news of a fresh adventure.