Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds comes for Fortnite's crown with another crossover

It appears that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is borrowing a leaf from Fortnite's book - there are even more collabs on the way, according to the packaging of the game's physical releases.

The racing game releases on September 25, 2025, across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. In a trailer at Summer Games Fest, we got a look at the gameplay, along with some of the characters joining the roster from other Sega IPs, and more.

Hatsune Miku, Persona 5's Joker, and Ichiban Kasuga from Like A Dragon make an appearance as playable racers alongside Sonic, Knuckles, and Shadow. The trailer ended with a look at a Minecraft collaboration, with five empty slots next to it forming the Season Pass. Now, it seems that we know who's coming.

According to Sonic City, a slip from inside the PlayStation 5 copy of the game, it shows the names of the five other brands - four of which we have seen hints of, but one we have not. That mystery fifth entry is Mega Man, a classic series by Capcom.

Before we get the Mega guy himself, there are waves of SpongeBob SquarePants, Pac-Man, Avatar Legends, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content to grab first. The game looks like a fun time, even without the multiple crossovers bringing a colorful cast of characters into the game.

It's one of the new Switch games we're most looking forward to, as any Sonic game is fine with us. I may have to play as Ichiban, though, while I wait for the inevitable day that Like A Dragon comes to Switch.