Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' early unlock leaves Nintendo Switch users in the dust

Although Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds doesn't launch until September 25, dedicated fans are already jumping in thanks to the early unlock from purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition. However, Sega's dimension-hopping racing game leaves Nintendo Switch 2 players out of the early access party, even if they've spent the extra $20.

The new Sonic game's Digital Deluxe Edition costs $80 and nets you three bonus costumes for Amy, Knuckles, and Tails, season pass content from IPs like SpongeBob and Minecraft, and the ability to dive into Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds three days early - unless you're playing on a Switch. Sega made it clear from the beginning that early unlock wasn't available for Nintendo customers, but as other racers jump into the action, it must hurt these dedicated fans to know that they paid the same amount as Steam and PlayStation customers and are getting less bang for their buck.

Sure, three days of early access isn't much in the grand scheme of things, but Sega also used this advanced opening date to launch the free Hatsune Miku update, adding the Project Sekai character to the game and with her, introducing the Dash character archetype to the game. Miku's debut also adds the five songs from Project Onsoku, a Sonic and Miku crossover music event similar to Project Voltage for Pokémon, as background music for races.

Luckily, Nintendo Switch racers can still get their hands on Miku when the game officially launches on Friday, alongside an adorable player title and sticker set that enters the game during the upcoming Hatsune Miku Festival event, which begins on October 2, 2025. It's just a shame that, given the effort that went into Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' Mario Kart World jab, Nintendo Switch Digital Deluxe owners have to wait to access their exclusive gear and get on the track with their favorite Sonic characters.

Will Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds topple Nintendo's flagship kart racing game? In our Mario Kart World review, we gave the latest installment a 9/10, so we'll just have to wait and see how Sega's competitor fares. If you don't fancy paying $60+ to find out, take a look at the Fanatical VIP Mystery Bundle for September, which gives you the chance to get Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds for just $4.99.