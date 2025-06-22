Alright, folks, no other racer matters in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. Well, at least not for now, as Sega and developer Sonic Team confirm that the racing game's first round of season pass content is taking a trip to Bikini Bottom. Get your spatulas and Krabby Patties as a Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration is headed your way.

Following the game's initial reveal at The Game Awards last year, Sonic Racing: CrossWorld's proper first look at February's State of Play had us sold on this Mario Kart World rival. Now, Sonic Team gives Nintendo Switch 2 players a new glimpse of the Sonic game's season pass, which already includes Minecraft favorite Steve. Joining them are SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friend Patrick Star, accompanied by a Bikini Bottom map - yes, you can visit the Krusty Krab.

Whether you're using any of the game's stock vehicles or the Patty Wagon itself, the Bikini Bottom race course looks like a blast. I'd love to see fellow SpongeBob SquarePants alums like Plankton and Sandy Cheeks join the new Switch game's racer roster, too. Although, it might be a while before that happens, as Sonic Team is already teasing what lies beyond SpongeBob's arrival.

If SpongeBob SquarePants isn't enough, then what about a gang of turtles in a half shell, with, well, turtle power? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds post-launch, but Sega Team is yet to clarify when the iconic nunchuck and staff-wielding squad will descend upon the racecourse. At the very least, this DLC will likely bring the team's legendary Turtle Van and potentially a track set in the sewers.

But there's more, too. Sega Team also confirms that a collaboration with Avatar: Legends is in the works. Again, specifics are under wraps, but the most plausible outcome is the debut of Aang, Zuko, and Korra within the game's character lineup.

Speaking to VGC about the game's exciting crossovers, Sonic Team studio head Takashi Iizuka expresses that "we'll be adding in more content with these big collaborations with third-parties, really making sure there's more content delivered, more courses to race in, and providing that extra fun thing for those who are buying into the season pass."

Pre-orders for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds are live now and include bonuses such as a Sonic Prime and Werehog character pack. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds releases on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Luckily for you, there's already a Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds sale.

