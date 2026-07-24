The Sonic remakes I want to see, and one of them will surprise you

Every single Sonic the Hedgehog fan has a select few games that they long to see a remaster for, and I'm no exception. I've been a fan of the Blue Blur all my life; he helped to forge some of my earliest gaming memories, and I still enjoy going on adventures with him today, but there are some that I'd love to revisit on current-generation consoles - especially the Nintendo Switch 2.

Recently, Sega released Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition on consoles, but as you can see from my review, it leaves much to be desired in terms of performance, making my disappointment at not receiving word of a remake or new Sonic game even more palpable. So, it's only fitting that I ramble at all of you about what I actually want to see - some picks are obvious, while others may surprise or even infuriate you.

I'm going to start strong with Sonic Unleashed. We can all agree that the Werehog deserves another go-round, and I'd love to see this game get a remake. To this day, Endless Possibility remains my favorite Sonic song, which is saying something, considering how many bangers he has in his repertoire. Heck, the track His World is Sonic 06's one redeeming quality. Hot take: 06 is another game that deserves a remake. Maybe I'll explain why one day.

As I mentioned earlier, Unleashed marks the debut of the Werehog, a rendition of Sonic I love so much that I have multiple (rare) figures of him. I enjoy the two distinct playstyles on offer, as you get to enjoy the traditional high-speed platforming of your typical Sonic game during the day, then switch to a combat-focused style at night, as the Werehog fights off waves of enemies. For me, this is why it remains one of the most refreshing Sonic games, and it more than deserves a comeback in 2026 and beyond.

Up next is a game that helped to shape my childhood, giving me great memories that still make me smile today. Go on, sing it with me. Sonic Heroes, Sonic Heroooooooes. This is the remake I was sure we'd see as part of the Sonic 35th anniversary celebrations. Yet, all we got is the Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition (which I gave a six) and two upcoming Modern and Classic collections, both of which feature games you can already get on the Switch family of consoles.

Sonic Heroes also stands out as one of the more unique entries in the franchise, as you get to choose between four different teams: Sonic, Dark, Rose, and Chaotix, all of which feature three Sonic characters and their own respective campaigns, giving you plenty of content to enjoy. For anyone who knows me, it'll be so deeply unsurprising that my favorite squad was Dark with Omega, Rouge, and my boy Shadow. However, I have to give a special mention to Team Rose for Big the Cat - I love that purple guy.

Okay, I can admit most Sonic fans probably don't want a Sonic and the Black Knight remake, but I have some receipts, so hear me out. Firstly, the story on offer here is actually one of the better ones in the franchise, in my not-so-humble opinion, and no, I'll not be taking questions about that at this time. Maybe I'm biased, since I enjoy the story of King Arthur, so I naturally gravitate toward a game that takes inspiration from it. However, I also love a bit of hack 'n slash action, something that Black Knight offers with the Caliburn sword. Just imagine swinging around that thing using the Joy-Con 2. While I have no doubt my wanting this remake turned some heads, just wait until the last game I want to mention.

I can't do an entire article about remakes of Sonic games without giving a bonus mention to one that I know Sega will never greenlight, but it's good to have dreams. I long for a Shadow the Hedgehog remake; it was honestly one of the best games from my childhood. Perhaps it's because my mum didn't see the harm in 11-year-old Kayleigh playing a game with pew pew guns, so long as it was in the Sonic universe.

While I've mentioned four games, there are more you could argue to get a remake, and if you ask nicely, perhaps I'll tell you exactly why Sonic 06 is one of them. In the meantime, I can but hope that I hear about an Unleashed or Heroes remake before 2026 comes to a close.