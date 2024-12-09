We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Win Sonic x Shadow Generations on Switch with Pocket Tactics’ Advent Calendar!

Enter our giveaway to win a copy of Sonic x Shadow Generations on Switch and dive into the past, or take on a new adventure as Shadow.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS giveaway - key art showing Shadow and two Sonics running along
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Sonic X Shadow Generations 

On the second week of Christmas, Pocket Tactics gives you the chance to win Sonic x Shadow Generations for Nintendo Switch. What’s more festive than a hedgehog with giant sneakers and a gun? A free copy of the game with a hedgehog with a gun, that’s what.

Sonic x Shadow Generations brings together the classic and the modern in one new collection. Here you can play as Shadow, and let’s be honest, we all want to do that as he’s the best Sonic character out there. He takes on a unique adventure across stages from the franchise’s past but with new abilities to try out.

The Sonic part of the bundle is a total remaster of Sonic Generations, where time travel comes into play, as does more than one version of the blue blur. There are both 2D and 3D stages to sprint through, with upgraded visuals and, most importantly, super secret bonus content.

In our giveaway, we have one NA and one EU code for Sonic x Shadow Generations on Nintendo Switch for you to win. Please enter the correct region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from December 9 to December 16, 2024. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions before scrolling down below to enter. Good luck!

Remember to enter the correct region for your Nintendo account!

NA giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Sonic x Shadow Generations giveaway US

EU giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics – Sonic x Shadow Generations giveaway EU

We’re sure we’ll get another new Sonic game before long – especially if the rumors about a Switch 2 are real, but in the meantime, we can recommend the best Sonic games from the franchise if you want more to play.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.