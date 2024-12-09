Win Sonic x Shadow Generations on Switch with Pocket Tactics’ Advent Calendar!

On the second week of Christmas, Pocket Tactics gives you the chance to win Sonic x Shadow Generations for Nintendo Switch. What’s more festive than a hedgehog with giant sneakers and a gun? A free copy of the game with a hedgehog with a gun, that’s what.

Sonic x Shadow Generations brings together the classic and the modern in one new collection. Here you can play as Shadow, and let’s be honest, we all want to do that as he’s the best Sonic character out there. He takes on a unique adventure across stages from the franchise’s past but with new abilities to try out.

The Sonic part of the bundle is a total remaster of Sonic Generations, where time travel comes into play, as does more than one version of the blue blur. There are both 2D and 3D stages to sprint through, with upgraded visuals and, most importantly, super secret bonus content.

In our giveaway, we have one NA and one EU code for Sonic x Shadow Generations on Nintendo Switch for you to win. Please enter the correct region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from December 9 to December 16, 2024. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions before scrolling down below to enter. Good luck!

Remember to enter the correct region for your Nintendo account!

We’re sure we’ll get another new Sonic game before long – especially if the rumors about a Switch 2 are real, but in the meantime, we can recommend the best Sonic games from the franchise if you want more to play.