If you haven’t managed to get your hands on Sonic X Shadow Generations yet, then the perfect time to snag the iconic blue hedgehog’s latest adventure has arrived. In the lead up to Black Friday, Sega is riding on the wave of Sonic’s success, as the follow up to the beloved 2011 platform game has surpassed a huge milestone. So, join in the celebrations, as you can get it for less than $40.

We reckon this is easily one of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals around, and the good news is that it’s not limited to one region. Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find that Sonic X Shadow Generations is just $29.99/£29.99, slashing the price down from $49.99/£44.99 respectively. It’s a surprising deal, considering that the new Sonic game was released just over a month ago on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The deal comes after the game’s social media presence in Southeast Asia confirmed it had soared past 1.5 million copies, adding Sonic X Shadow Generations’ already impressive accolades. On the day of release, the game sold over one million copies. It’s an improvement on last year’s Sonic Superstars, which got off to a reportedly “sluggish” start at launch, according to a report from IGN.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is part remaster, part sequel that runs parallel to the former’s story. Sonic Generations puts you directly into the white sneakers of Sonic, with a gorgeous mix of 2D and 3D levels, many of them inspired or directly transposed from the Sonic Adventure series on the Sega Dreamcast.

Shadow Generations, which includes voiceover work from none other than Keanu Reeves – reprising his role from the upcoming movie – includes a separate campaign that puts Shadow’s different abilities to good use. Sonic Generations is often cited as one of the best Sonic games out there, making this collection a bargain at this price point. As the deal is part of Amazon’s Black Friday savings, you’ll have until December 2, 2024, to snag it.

