Rumored Sony PlayStation handheld may continue PS5-style collab with AMD

With Nintendo on the cusp of launching its Switch 2 console, Microsoft rumored to be working on an Xbox handheld, and the numerous retro devices that are in the works, Sony seems to be feeling the FOMO. There have been rumors for a while now that the company may be working on another PlayStation Portable, but a leaker has now come out with new information, revealing its codename, the chip it may be powered by, and more.

Leaker Jukanlosreve claims on the social media site X that Sony is seriously looking into a new portable device, codenamed 'Jupiter.' This may come with an AMD-powered CPU, along with a new fabrication process by Samsung for release in late 2028. But Jukanlosreve made sure to mention that the plans haven't been set in stone yet; discussions are still in the early stages with Sony, AMD, and Samsung.

Granted, you can buy a PlayStation Portal right now and enjoy your library, as long as it's connected to the internet. As it relies on cloud streaming, it's not meant to be a serious contender to the wealth of Steam Deck alternatives, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2. It's more of an expensive solution to play PS5 games without being tethered to your PS5.

Yet it makes more sense now for Sony to consider re-entering the handheld market seriously. We're in an age where playing games on the go is more accessible than ever before. Some of the best handheld consoles, such as the Asus ROG Ally X and the Steam Deck OLED, enable players to load up certain games and play them wherever they want. But being able to play much of Sony's library on these remains a difficult challenge, so much so that I've even seen some modders develop their own modern takes on the original PSP.

Seeing a new PlayStation handheld that can be almost as powerful as a PS5 for a 2028 release makes sense if you look at previous releases of the PlayStation Portable in 2005 and the PS Vita in 2012. Both were touted to be almost as powerful as the previous generation PlayStation consoles: the PlayStation 1 and the PlayStation 3, respectively. Once we reach 2028, that's eight years since the release of the PlayStation 5, and we'll likely have seen the PlayStation 6 by then. So, a new handheld that's as powerful as a previous generation makes sense for 2028.

Having imported a white Japanese PlayStation Portable in the summer of 2005, I have fond memories of playing some of the best PSP games like Wipeout Pure and Pursuit Force, as well as playing many multiplayer matches of GTA: Liberty City Stories at school. I also ended up owning a PS Vita and couldn't believe how good the OLED display was, as well as the homebrew games that the handheld's passionate community came up with. I still carry a Vita in my backpack, and it's still a great time in 2025. So I'm very intrigued to see what Sony may have up its sleeve for its third handheld effort in the future.

