Sony is developing a new PlayStation handheld to take on the Nintendo Switch 2

After duking it out in the days of the Nintendo DS vs. the PSP, it looks like Sony is ready for the portable battle once again, with new reports suggesting a new PlayStation handheld is in the works. If, like me, you’re dreaming of playing Astro Bot on the go, that reality might be on the horizon.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony is currently working on a PlayStation handheld capable of running PS5 games on the go without the necessary internet connection of the PlayStation Portal. A PlayStation handheld without the limitations of the Portal would certainly be a contender for our list of the best portable gaming consoles, provided it’s got the performance capabilities necessary to take on the likes of handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally X.

However, the new details suggest that the PlayStation handheld is still likely years away. So, even if it’s intended to rival the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, the latter should have a pretty solid head start, considering we expect the Switch follow-up within the next twelve months. It all comes down to how powerful the Switch 2 is and whether it leaves some gamers wanting a handheld console with a bit more performance power. Some rumors suggest the Switch 2 is as powerful as the PS4, so if the PlayStation handheld can run PS5 games, Sony could have the upper hand.

Funnily enough, Sony isn’t the only brand looking to commit to the handheld space, with details surrounding Microsoft’s own portable Xbox emerging earlier this month. Like Sony’s handheld, we’re not expecting the portable Xbox console for at least a couple of years yet, and we don’t have any concrete details on what to expect in terms of specs or designs. All we know is that it looks like the handheld market is going to get a lot more congested in the coming years.

From this point on, we’ll keep an eye out for any Sony details or further reports on the new PlayStation handheld. If you can’t wait for a new console, check out our picks for the best Steam Deck alternatives and the best retro handhelds, including options to suit every budget.