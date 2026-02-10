Sorcerer Ascent cursed box guide

It's not just combat and enemies that you need to contend with in this Roblox game; you also need to solve puzzles, one of which, the Sorcerer Ascent cursed box, is great to do if you want to get some high-level crafting materials early in the game. Luckily for you, we're not only here to tell you where the puzzle is, but how you can complete it.

Our help doesn't stop there, either, as we have a Sorcerer Ascent codes guide full of valuable freebies to help you get the Sorcerer Ascent clans and Sorcerer Ascent techniques that you want. If you're still deciding what to pursue, our Sorcerer Ascent tier list makes for some excellent reading.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent cursed box:

What is the Sorcerer Ascent cursed box?

The cursed box is a puzzle in Sorcerer Ascent that you can complete daily, as you can redo the puzzle each time the server restarts. It's a great way to get some additional goodies to help you on your quest.

Where is the Sorcerer Ascent cursed box?

You can find the cursed box in the depths of the Cursed Dorest to the East, so it doesn't take too long to get to. While there isn't a level requirement, and you can come here early, you should keep an eye out for the level 25 mobs in the area.

How do I open the Sorcerer Ascent cursed box?

To open the cursed box and solve the puzzle, you need to complete these steps:

Interact with the four pillars that surround the cursed box and light them up in this order: North, South, West, East

Next, the box will display a grid; you need to slide the tiles around to match the sigil of the Zenin clan

Use any basic skill and attack the center tile on the box, which breaks the seal and opens the box

What rewards do I get for opening the Sorcerer Ascent cursed box?

For your troubles, the box gives you cash and potential stones; the latter are very important if you want to become more powerful, as they allow you to unlock the true potential of the technique you use.