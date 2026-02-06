Sorcerer Ascent dungeon guide

If you want to get the best rewards in the popular Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox game, you need to dive into a Sorcerer Ascent dungeon. At first glance, you might be unsure of where they are, but not only are we here to tell you where to find each dungeon, we also walk you through the suggested levels and what rewards you get from them.
Our help doesn't stop there, either, as we have a Sorcerer Ascent codes guide that's full of valuable goodies, along with a Sorcerer Ascent tier list that lets you know what the best techniques and clans are.
Here's everything you need to know about Sorcerer Ascent dungeons:
What is a Sorcerer Ascent Dungeon?
Dungeons are an important feature in Sorcerer Ascent, giving you the chance to grab some rare gear and items that can help you out on your adventure. The further you get into the game, the more difficult the dungeons become, so it's best to farm the lower-level dungeons to make sure you're truly ready before tackling the harder ones.
How do I get into a Sorcerer Ascent dungeon?
To actually get into a dungeon, you need to use a key, and there are two ways for you to farm them. The first way to get keys is to fight bosses, while the second is to tackle mobs of enemies. Of course, the drop rates for keys, or the parts that you can use to craft them, aren't too common, so it may take some time before you get some.
All Sorcerer Ascent dungeons
We've split each dungeon into its own table, so you can look at the individual levels and rewards for the dungeon you want to visit.
Hotarugawa Dungeon
|Location
|Recommended level
|Drops
|Hotarugawa Town
|25+
|
Kanazawa Dungeon
|Location
|Recommended level
|Drops
|Kanazawa Town
|60+
|
Meadow Dungeon
|Location
|Recommended level
|Drops
|TBC
|90+
|
Jojo Cursed Dunegon
|Location
|Recommended level
|Drops
|Yoshiwara City
|80+
|
That concludes everything you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent dungeons.