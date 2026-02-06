Sorcerer Ascent dungeon guide

Our Roblox Sorcerer Ascent dungeon guide tells you where each one is, along with the level suggestions and drops.

Sorcerer Ascent dungeon: close up of a bald person with black and white flames behind them
If you want to get the best rewards in the popular Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox game, you need to dive into a Sorcerer Ascent dungeon. At first glance, you might be unsure of where they are, but not only are we here to tell you where to find each dungeon, we also walk you through the suggested levels and what rewards you get from them.

Here's everything you need to know about Sorcerer Ascent dungeons:

    What is a Sorcerer Ascent Dungeon?

    Dungeons are an important feature in Sorcerer Ascent, giving you the chance to grab some rare gear and items that can help you out on your adventure. The further you get into the game, the more difficult the dungeons become, so it's best to farm the lower-level dungeons to make sure you're truly ready before tackling the harder ones.

    How do I get into a Sorcerer Ascent dungeon?

    To actually get into a dungeon, you need to use a key, and there are two ways for you to farm them. The first way to get keys is to fight bosses, while the second is to tackle mobs of enemies. Of course, the drop rates for keys, or the parts that you can use to craft them, aren't too common, so it may take some time before you get some.

    Sorcerer Ascent Dungeon: a person stood in front of buses in black shorts and t shirt

    All Sorcerer Ascent dungeons

    We've split each dungeon into its own table, so you can look at the individual levels and rewards for the dungeon you want to visit.

    Hotarugawa Dungeon

    Location Recommended level Drops
    Hotarugawa Town 25+
    • Energy Shard
    • Potential stone
    • Red necklace
    • Pole
    • Flashstep mirage

    Kanazawa Dungeon

    Location Recommended level Drops
    Kanazawa Town 60+
    • Energy shard
    • Potential stone
    • Glaive
    • Kanazawa raider coat
    • Kanazawa raider shirt
    • Kanazawa raider pants
    • Slashing wind

    Meadow Dungeon

    Location Recommended level Drops
    TBC 90+
    • Energy Shard
    • Potential stone
    • Bojaack shirt
    • Bojaack pants
    • Bojaack amigasa

    Jojo Cursed Dunegon

    Location Recommended level Drops
    Yoshiwara City 80+
    • Jogo coat
    • Jogo shirt
    • Jogo pants
    • Maximum merteor
    • Energy shard

    That concludes everything you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent dungeons.

