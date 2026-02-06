Sorcerer Ascent dungeon guide

If you want to get the best rewards in the popular Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox game, you need to dive into a Sorcerer Ascent dungeon. At first glance, you might be unsure of where they are, but not only are we here to tell you where to find each dungeon, we also walk you through the suggested levels and what rewards you get from them.

Our help doesn't stop there, either, as we have a Sorcerer Ascent codes guide that's full of valuable goodies, along with a Sorcerer Ascent tier list that lets you know what the best techniques and clans are.

Here's everything you need to know about Sorcerer Ascent dungeons:

What is a Sorcerer Ascent Dungeon?

Dungeons are an important feature in Sorcerer Ascent, giving you the chance to grab some rare gear and items that can help you out on your adventure. The further you get into the game, the more difficult the dungeons become, so it's best to farm the lower-level dungeons to make sure you're truly ready before tackling the harder ones.

How do I get into a Sorcerer Ascent dungeon?

To actually get into a dungeon, you need to use a key, and there are two ways for you to farm them. The first way to get keys is to fight bosses, while the second is to tackle mobs of enemies. Of course, the drop rates for keys, or the parts that you can use to craft them, aren't too common, so it may take some time before you get some.

All Sorcerer Ascent dungeons

We've split each dungeon into its own table, so you can look at the individual levels and rewards for the dungeon you want to visit.

Hotarugawa Dungeon

Location Recommended level Drops Hotarugawa Town 25+ Energy Shard

Potential stone

Red necklace

Pole

Flashstep mirage

Kanazawa Dungeon

Location Recommended level Drops Kanazawa Town 60+ Energy shard

Potential stone

Glaive

Kanazawa raider coat

Kanazawa raider shirt

Kanazawa raider pants

Slashing wind

Meadow Dungeon

Location Recommended level Drops TBC 90+ Energy Shard

Potential stone

Bojaack shirt

Bojaack pants

Bojaack amigasa

Jojo Cursed Dunegon

Location Recommended level Drops Yoshiwara City 80+ Jogo coat

Jogo shirt

Jogo pants

Maximum merteor

Energy shard

That concludes everything you need to know about the Sorcerer Ascent dungeons.